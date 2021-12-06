Rugby round-up: Wins for Heath, Old Crossleyans and Old Brods

Action from Old Crossleyans v Roundhegians RUFC

Following hours of torrential rain and sleet Woodhead was a difficult place to contemplate open running rugby however Brods produced some great handling to overcome their latest opponents who had travelled from county Durham to Hipperholme for the first fixture in the two clubs history.

Consett kicked off in gloomy conditions down the hill and the early exchanges were played out in Brods territory however the Hipperholme boys soon got into their stride when the increasingly influential Adam Sutcliffe saw enough space to break out of the Brods half, the ball was moved swiftly to the left where Jason Dodd made more good ground, the ball was recycled swiftly and Cam Wroot was in support to plunge over in the corner.

With a conversion from the touchline Phil Town opened his account after 10 minutes play. Consett responded well taking the game to their hosts, competitive up front the home team had to defend their line for a sustained period. The pressure produced its reward when a well constructed line out drive took the Consett pack over the try line and with the conversion the scores were level.

Old Brods v Consett. Cam Wroot. Photo: Robin Sugden

Brods immediately struck back with some good inter passing and Alex Murphy’s great support work was rewarded with a try against his former club.

Consett however showed their metal battling their way back downfield from the restart . They set up a driving maul which forced its way over the line however the ball was held up and the Hipperholme boys cleared their lines.

As the game developed the Brods started to play some good rugby. Their handling was particularly good considering the conditions and they set up a position from a penalty kick to the corner.

With a quickly taken line out by Elliot Craven, Cole Wilson went close .The ball was eventually moved wide to centre field where Danny Chappell ran strongly taking the ball up towards the posts and Cameron Wroot was in support of Tom Hanson to finish off the move with a try by the posts. Town again converted to extend the score to 21-7.

Old Brods v Consett. Rob Jennings. Photo: Robin Sugden

The fourth try was scored just before half time and the bonus point secured. The ever alert Jimmy Hodkinson took a quickly taken tap penalty to put the visitors on the back foot and it was Danny Chappell who wrong footed the defence to create a gap and he finished in fine style under the posts. A further conversion by Town made it 28-7.

The half time break was short and sweet and with the conditions improving slightly Brods grabbed the initiative .Following a strong driving maul Tom Hanson broke clear and create the position close to the visitors line, the ball was recycled quickly and Rob Jennings scored the try close to the posts. Town converted yet again to maintain his 100 per cent record.

Brods continued to play enterprising rugby despite the conditions. The back line was playing fluently directed by Christian Georgiou they were a constant threat. Adam Sutcliffe continued to link from fullback and Michael Briggs was enjoying the physical contact to which Consett had few answers.

The talented Phil Town had moved to scrum half following the departure of Hodkinson from the game and he weaved some magic from the base of a scrum to score again near the posts and an easy conversion for himself 42-7.

Old Brods v Consett. Cole Wilson. Photo: Robin Sugden

The ever hard working Ben Hoyle and the influential Chris Georgiou left the field to applause from the enthusiastic crowd and as they made their way to the clubhouse for a warming early shower Briggs took the initiative with a solo effort breaking several tackles on his way to the line 49-7.

The Brods forwards were now in total control and the Consett defence was under constant pressure under the onslaught from the Hipperholme boys.

Cole Wilson took full advantage breaking several tackles on his way to the try line and with a further conversion by Town Brods achieved the half century 56-7.

It was Elliot Craven's turn now to break the defence taking the ball fully 40 metres from his own half and from this position Brods drove the ensuing scrum to the line, Rob Jennings took his chance from close range.

Heath v Bradford and Bingley

Cole Wilson was prominent again with the ball in hand making further inroads into the Consett defence, good close support play this time by Danny Chappell was again rewarded with a try and Brods hit the 70 mark with yet another conversion by town

The final try of the afternoon was scored by Cam Wroot and with his 11th conversion Town made it 77 points from their afternoon's work, a good return considering the conditions.

A seven try haul secured a 43-3 win for Heath against Bradford and Bingley.

Heath had yet more changes to the side following injuries and unavailability. Matt Hallett, Oliver Scrimshaw and Jonny Cole were missing so there was a return to action for Eddie Cartwright, who replaced Scrimshaw, while Elliott Spiers moved to full back, replacing Hallett, and there was a starting berth for Harry Woollard on the wing.

Joe Shipman came in for Cole and Olly Cook had a start with Paul Turner taking a stint on the bench alongside Saif Boussadda and Luke Saltonstall.

The ground was saturated following heavy overnight rain but thanks to the volunteers who swept and forked the pitch prior to the game and with the agreement of both captains and the referee the match went ahead.

Rishies v Middlesborough. Photo: Allan Forsyth

Rain was still pouring down as both teams took to the pitch and there were several areas of standing water as Bradford and Bingley kicked off playing towards the river end. It was obvious to the crowd, who were huddled into the stand or protecting themselves under umbrellas, that the game would be littered with mistakes and with players dropping the ball the game stuttered into action.

The visitors took the lead after seven minutes with a penalty conversion, 3-0, but this was short lived as Heath began to click into action. Chris Moore and Jack Pilcher were prominent in gaining yardage before Pilcher released Fergus Marsden who stormed towards the try-line and when a Bees player was yellow carded Heath turned the screw.

The home scrum was dominating play and when Ben Stringer broke from one he went over for a simple try, converted by Eddie Cartwright, and Heath led 7-3 with 15 minutes played. Unfazed, the visitors went in search of another score but when Dom Walsh released Elliott Spiers in the Heath 22 the full back set off on a run, evading several tackles, to score a second converted try and a score of 14-3 with 25 minutes on the clock.

Heath were now taking charge and with Bees on the back foot and Heath keeping possession of the ball it came as no surprise to see Harry Woollard go over for a third try to increase their lead,19-3.

Time for change as Paul Turner and Saif Boussadda replaced Olly Cook and Fegus Marsden on the half hour.

Conditions began to worsen and credit must go to both sides who tried to keep the game flowing. Heath continued to keep the pressure on and were rewarded when captain Chris Moore scored a try in the corner on the stroke of half time. Bonus point in the bag and a lead of 24-3 fully deserved.

Heath began the second half where they had left off with Ben Stringer making a good run before releasing the supporting Dom Walsh who looked to have scored a try but was pulled up for a double movement, penalty Bees.

Marsden returned to the action as Matt Beasty left the field with an injury as Heath continued to bombard the visitors' defence and with Boussadda, McLaughlin and Turner making inroads into the Bees line the ball came out to Harry Woollard who jinked over for his second try on 50 minutes to increase the lead to 29-3.

Tom Owen made way for Luke Saltonstall and Olly Cook returned when Chris Moore took a break as Heath maintained the pressure.

The visitors were feeling the brunt of the onslaught and had to go to uncontested scrums but they had no answer as they conceded a sixth try. Dom Walsh, who was in full control of th game, put in another super kick to find touch in the corner.

From the line out, Heath won the ball and, as they drove towards the line, Jack Pilcher was on hand to score the try, converted again by Eddie Cartwright, and a lead of 36-3 with 75 minutes played.

From the re-start, Walsh put in a super kick for the touchline and then from the throw Pilcher went close. Next the ball came out Woollard, he linked up with Joe Morrison and when Callum Harriot-Brown received the ball he selflessly opted for the pass to Saltonstall when, perhaps, he should have rounded off the move himself.

The try was missed. However, Heath did score a seventh try when Jack Pilcher went in for his second try, converted by Cartwright and a final score of 43-3 was fully deserved.

The game was not a classic, the weather put paid to that, but credit must go to both sides who tried to entertain the crowd in atrocious conditions and to Bradford and Bingley, who although winless, never threw the towel in and battled to the end.

Maximum points leaves Heath in third spot, following wins for Driffield and Old Brodleians, as they prepare for a visit to Morley next week which marks the half-way point of the season.

Old Crossleyans beat Roundhegians 56-12 to bounce back from their first defeat of the season at home to YMCA.

Gaz Greenwood's men were eager to make amends but any talk of a bonus point win was tempered with caution following recent below par performances and a growing injury list.

Fortunately for Crocs their strong development squad was proving a good breeding ground for fresh players and up stepped second XV captain James Cooper with his fellow team mates; Liam Buffet, Nial Green and Jack Lumb all called into the squad for this week’s home game.

The game started with the Crocs quickly showing their intentions but Roundhegians were proving stubborn to breakdown, in fact it was the Roundhegians who scored first following their deep clearance kick being poorly handled leading to a penalty deep in the crocs half and presenting an early opportunity for Roundhegians to score wide out in the corner.

The Crocs though remained patient and managed their possession wisely with Joe Gallagher keeping Roundhegians pinned back with his clever kicking game.

James Cooper’s introduction at hooker also helped provide much needed lineout ball and eventually the crocs home team dominance in territory and possession allowed Billy Hammond to drive over close to the posts and register the homes team's first try, this was duly converted by Joe Gallagher, 7-5.

The weather definitely started to play its part though leading to several unforced errors from both teams, however Crocs managed to tightened their play and soon found themselves attacking the Roundhegians line yet again and following a leg pumping drive by Nick Faulkner, Billy Hammond found himself in space to once again drive over for his and the Crocs second try, following a successful conversion 14-5.

Roundhegians though were still in the game and following a series of well worked phases they managed to scored their second try which was converted, 14-12 just before half time.

The second half started with the Crocs seemingly finding another gear and used their forwards, including Liam Buffet, James Hinchliffe, Nial Green and Ruben Pollard to effectively punch holes into the now tiring Roundhegian defence.

This was signs were dominance for the away team as the crocs’ continued to build momentum and gain yards with ease.

Roundhegians' misery was to be further compounded after suffering injuries to their key front row men leading to ‘un-contested’ scrums, this though didn’t take any sting out of the crocs attacks.

The tries soon started to flow following the marauding Nick Faulkner and the quick footed Chris Vine claiming two tries each, both on the back of powerful drives from Tom Metcalfe, Nial Green and George Hammond.

Within the blink of an eye the Crocs were 42-12 in front taking the game away from Roundhegians.

Despite the try bonus point already in the bag the Crocs kept coming, when pace man Jack Lumb raced past the now tiring way teams defence to score the teams' sixth try from 15 metres out.

But it was the Crocs skipper Billy Hammond who had the games final say after driving over following quick ruck ball, this sealed a hat-trick for Broomfield and another strong home team performance by the Crocs.

Rishworthians lost 36-20 at Middlesborough, with a second-half yellow card changing everything.

It gave Middlesbrough the chance to extend a slender lead to 16 points and make what had been a tough task even tougher.

With the scores level 10 – 10 at half-time and Rishworthians looking good value and defending well against the Yorkshire One league leaders, it looked set for a competitive second half until the yellow card.

The big home pack posed a real threat for the first 20 minutes and only sterling Rishworthian defence kept them out. The pressure eventually told and home fullback Matthew Todd was able to dive through to score. Player coach Andy Baggett converted.

The visitors hit back with strong forward pressure led by the back row of Ethan Pollard, Greg Withers and Simanu Tusiga.

It set up a good platform for the backs and left wing Anthony Shoesmith burst through the centre in trademark style to beat two would-be tacklers and touch down. Josh Kelly converted.

Baggett and Kelly then traded penalties to level the scores at the break.

From the restart the big Middlesbrough pack put Rishworthians under constant pressure but they managed to hold them up over the line.

The home backs ran the ball back from the drop out and a long pass put number eight Ali Lan in to score. The conversion bounced on the crossbar and over.

Rishworthians hit straight back and Kelly reduced the arrears with a penalty. It was anyone’s game until Tusiga was yellow carded for a deliberate knock-on and Middlesbrough took advantage.

First Todd dived through a mass of players for his second try and substitute Harry Bryce got in at the corner. Only one was converted but it took the score to 29 – 13.

A home yellow card gave Rishworthians a chance and they pressurised the Middlesbrough line. With their backs screaming for the ball against a depleted side, the visitors continued the pick and go game until it broke down and the home team was able to clear.

Then from nowhere the Middlesbrough captain Peter Homan broke through two tackles and ran on to score a converted try.

A second yellow gave Rishworthians the chance. Kelly cross-kicked for wing Oliver Marshall but the ball’s bounce denied him.

From the ensuing lineout the visitors took the ball a couple of phases before allowing scrum half Jack Crabtree to get it out for centre Doug Heseltine to cruise over. Kelly added the conversion to end the game.