Significant achievements for Valley’s McKee and Shimwell

Making his international debut certainly didn’t faze Calder Valley Fell Runners’ Tom McKee when he represented England in the 18th International U18s Mountain Running Cup, in Slovakia.

The Valley starlet finished 39th in a field of 120 and his time of 33:42 was only six minutes behind winner, American Dylan Blair. His performance played a key part in England securing seventh overall in the team competition.

The event comprised of 5.8k of challenging terrain, with 513m of ascent on forest trails and meadows.

Eighteen nations went head-to-head and McKee was one of four male athletes to represent England at the championships.

Tom McKee, third from right, and the rest of the England U18s team in Slovenia. Pic: England Athletics

There was another significant achievement for the Valley club when Lee Shimwell completed the legendary Ramsey Round, one of the UK's most challenging mountain running challenges.

The Ramsey Round involves summiting 26 Scottish mountains, covering a gruelling 56 miles and ascending a staggering 28,500 feet.

Shimwell completed the round in an impressive 23 hours and 21 minutes and in doing so achieved an historic first for Calder Valley Fell Runners, becoming the first member of the club to complete all three of the UK’s Big Rounds: The Bob Graham Round; The Paddy Buckley Round and The Ramsey Round.

He can now take his place in an elite group of only 79 runners who have completed all three events.

An exhausted and happy Lee Shimwell after completing the Ramsey Round. Pic: Paul Haigh

Meanwhile, Stella Chrisanthou celebrated her first win at the Bridestone Fell Race.

Competitors face fast, flat sections, short but steep climbs, technical descents and stunning scenery throughout.

After climbing up to Whirlaw Stones, the route picks up the Todmorden Centenary Way and leads uphill again toward the dramatic Bridestones before descending to the finish.

Valley clubmates Charlotte Jackson (29:44) and Martin Howard (22:43) claimed first woman and first man respectively at the Churn Milk Joan fell race.

Charlotte Jackson triumphed at the Churn Milk Joan Fell Race. Pic: Andy Smith

CVFR’s Churn Milk Joan results: 1 Martin Howard 22:43; 6 James Mountain 28:42; 8 Charlotte Jackson 29:44, 12 Bill Johnson 31:15, 13 Andy Wright 31:27; 19 Andy Carnochan 36:59; 22 Phil Scarf 37:51; 23 Bob Howard 38:02; 28 Ian Sparks 40:36.

There were mild conditions for the Knowl Hill Fell Race, a challenging six-mile course featuring tough ascents, a moorland scramble to the trig point, and a mix of reservoir-side trails.

In a thrilling battle for the podium, Calder Valley's own Shaun Godsman surged to third place overall with a time of 48:56 that not only secured a spot on the overall podium but also crowned him first MV50.

Following closely, Andy Collier supported his team mates by clinching second senior in 52:51 while among the masters categories, Tony Steward stood atop the MV70 division in 1:19:42.

Members of the club featured prominently throughout the field. Jon Underwood’s 1:08:56 and Francis Wooff’s 1:16:02 reflected solid performances amidst a tough veteran field.