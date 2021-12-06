Snowboard star Ormerod delighted with Big Air World Cup result in Steamboat
Brighouse snowboarder Katie Ormerod admitted to feeling "ecstatic" following her fifth place at Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
The 24 year-old marked her first Big Air World Cup event of the season with a fifth place finish in the finals - a result that delighted her following a less than perfect practice.
She posted on social media: "Absolutely delighted to start my competition season with a fifth place. It was such a fun contest and I'm feeling ecstatic that I landed all my runs in the finals after having the worst practice.
"So crazy that the next Big Air will be at the Olympics too!"
Ormerod has her sights set firmly on the Beijing Winter Olympics where she will aim to put the injury nightmare of Pyeongchang in 2018 well and truly behind her.
Japan’s Reira Iwabuchi clinched victory at Steamboat, the 19-year-old racking-up 178.25 points, after her best two runs scored 87.25 and 91.00.
She finished well ahead of Olympic champion Anna Gasser, from Austria, who scored 148.00, and Germany’s Annika Morgan, in third, on 132.25.