Some potentially pivotal games in store in Halifax Cricket League this weekend

Actions from Mytholmroyd v Sowerby Bridge, at Mytholmroyd Cricket Club. Pictured is Luke Sutcliffe

Their lead at the top over second-placed Mytholmroyd was reduced to 10 points following defeat at Thornton, as the Royd continued to rack up victories by trouncing relegation threatened Sowerby Bridge at Moderna Way.

Josh Hutchinson, the thorn in many a team’s side, scored a fine 90 runs when Thornton batted first and, with a contribution from Ben King (40), a score of 228 all out was posted.

Triangle, be it through nerves or simply good bowling, never looked to be in with a chance of reaching the target and was bowled out for 157.

In sharp contrast Mytholmroyd defeated the Bridge by a massive 187 runs to keep its challenge alive. Taufeeq Azam (4-29) and Amjid Ahmed (4-35) were mainly responsible for the Bridge amazingly collapsing from 48-0 to 72 all out, the third innings in succession that it has failed to reach 90 runs.

Shelf Northowram HT’s relegation fate was sealed when it lost at home to Booth whilst the two other relegation battlers, Blackley and Bradshaw, also lost but both now have an eight points cushion over the Bridge.

Second Division Greetland became the first team to be promoted this season as it comfortably beat Bradley & Colnebridge by 87 runs, due in the main to the best First XIs bowling performance of the season from Waqas Ali of 9-1-28-8.

The race to join it lies between Queensbury and Southowram who both registered wins against Outlane and Leymoor.

In the First Division the race for the two top spots remains three-legged. Luddendenfoot now lead by eight and nine points respectively over Sowerby St Peter’s and Great Horton PC as it beat Sowerby by just four runs last Saturday. The relegation teams were confirmed from this division as Mount and Upper Hopton.

This Saturday’s fixtures could decide some further issues. Premier Division Triangle travel to SBCI, enjoying its second half of the season, whilst Mytholmroyd travel to relegation concerned Bradshaw.

For Sowerby Bridge it is a must win home match against relegated SNHT, whilst Blackley has a tough trip to Booth.

Despite Great Horton being in third place in the First Division its promotion ambitions are in its own hands with matches at Sowerby St Peter’s this weekend and at home to Luddendenfoot in the last match of the season.

In the Second Division a free date for Queensbury ensures all its eyes will be on Greetland where Southowram visit, the latter needing a surprise win to vastly improve its promotion chances.