Sowerby Bridge boxer in Yorkshire Challenge Belt win

Sowerby Bridge boxer Adam Lanfear has won the Yorkshire Challenge Belt at 67kg having defeated Bradford boxer Ismail Munir by unanimous decision on a show held at the New Roxy with four other boxers from the local Sowerby Bridge ABC also winning their bouts.

“I've worked with Adam since he was 12 and he’s dedicated to boxing,” said coach Jonny Maude. “Adam won the title belt through sheer will power. Having trained hard he wouldn’t be denied. His opponent was a tall rangy boxer, so Adam took the fight to him. We’re proud of Adam for his courage in sticking with it and showing what he’s made of as he’s had previous disappointments. Adam hopefully will make a fine coach one day as he's a great team member.”

“I’m delighted to have won this belt,” said Lanfear, 21. “Jonny is a quality coach who’s relaxed but has a good boxing mind, as you’d expect. He’s a pleasant encouraging person. I live in Shelf but travel to Sowerby Bridge so that Jonny can coach me. I love running and being in the gym and going on holiday so it’s only recently that I’ve started taking the competitive side of it seriously. I’ve always enjoyed boxing more for keeping fit both physically and mentally. Let see where this leads me.”

Lanfear describes himself as “a big fan of Dmitry Bivol, Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson” faces his first title defence on Hebden Bridge ABC’s 4th October show.

For further information contact the club at sowerbybridgeboxing@btinternet or on 07946126796.