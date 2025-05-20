Stainland duo face tough terrain in third race of Trunce Series

Stainland Lions’ Helen Armitage and Adam Morton travelled to South Yorkshire to take on race three of the Trunce Series, a counter in the club’s Fell Running Championship.

The popular off-road series consists of eight races, each covering a four-mile course packed with challenging terrain, and Armitage completed the course in 43:37, with Morton following in 49:56.

Two globe-trotting Lions represented the club in Sweden on Saturday at the 45th Gothenburg Half Marathon.

This year’s race featured a vibrant 1980s theme, energising the streets as over 62,000 runners and 200,000 spectators celebrated in festive style.

Lions' second leg runners at the Calderdale Way Relay. Pic: Jim Harris

Ray Mooney finished in 2:00:24, with Rikki Hammond crossing the line in 2:06:55, both soaking up the atmosphere in this unforgettable international event.

Manchester was buzzing with energy on Sunday when around 35,000 runners took part in the AJ Bell Great Manchester Run; the biggest turnout in over a decade.

Starting on Portland Street and finishing on Deansgate, runners enjoyed a vibrant course past some of the city’s most iconic sights, including Old Trafford, Salford Quays, and The Lowry. With live music, cheer zones, and city-wide support, the atmosphere was electric as participants took on the half marathon and 10k races.

Wearing the Lions’ colours in the 10k were Cat Daniel (53:43), Joanne Hirst (1:16:34) and John Hirst (1:19:40) while Clayton Cutter completed the half marathon in 1:38:25.

The 40th Calderdale Way Relay brought together the best of local trail running on Sunday, with 90 teams of 12 runners each covering the 50-mile route through Calderdale’s rugged beauty.

The relay consists of six legs run in pairs, making it a true team event where collaboration takes precedence over individual times.

Lions entered four full teams, with 48 members representing the club. A big shout-out goes to Mark Pottinger for expertly pairing runners to maximise each team’s performance on the demanding terrain.

Lions team results: Team 74 Mixed 8:42:13 (49th place); Team 76 Mixed 10:29:14 (74th place); Team 77 Open 10:34:32 (77th place); Team 75 Mixed 10:38:51 (78th place).