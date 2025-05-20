Stainland duo face tough terrain in third race of Trunce Series
The popular off-road series consists of eight races, each covering a four-mile course packed with challenging terrain, and Armitage completed the course in 43:37, with Morton following in 49:56.
Two globe-trotting Lions represented the club in Sweden on Saturday at the 45th Gothenburg Half Marathon.
This year’s race featured a vibrant 1980s theme, energising the streets as over 62,000 runners and 200,000 spectators celebrated in festive style.
Ray Mooney finished in 2:00:24, with Rikki Hammond crossing the line in 2:06:55, both soaking up the atmosphere in this unforgettable international event.
Manchester was buzzing with energy on Sunday when around 35,000 runners took part in the AJ Bell Great Manchester Run; the biggest turnout in over a decade.
Starting on Portland Street and finishing on Deansgate, runners enjoyed a vibrant course past some of the city’s most iconic sights, including Old Trafford, Salford Quays, and The Lowry. With live music, cheer zones, and city-wide support, the atmosphere was electric as participants took on the half marathon and 10k races.
Wearing the Lions’ colours in the 10k were Cat Daniel (53:43), Joanne Hirst (1:16:34) and John Hirst (1:19:40) while Clayton Cutter completed the half marathon in 1:38:25.
The 40th Calderdale Way Relay brought together the best of local trail running on Sunday, with 90 teams of 12 runners each covering the 50-mile route through Calderdale’s rugged beauty.
The relay consists of six legs run in pairs, making it a true team event where collaboration takes precedence over individual times.
Lions entered four full teams, with 48 members representing the club. A big shout-out goes to Mark Pottinger for expertly pairing runners to maximise each team’s performance on the demanding terrain.
Lions team results: Team 74 Mixed 8:42:13 (49th place); Team 76 Mixed 10:29:14 (74th place); Team 77 Open 10:34:32 (77th place); Team 75 Mixed 10:38:51 (78th place).