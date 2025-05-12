Stainland Lions record fast times in Leeds Marathon

The sun was shining for the 12,000 runners who took part in the 2025 Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon and the Leeds Half Marathon, on Sunday.

The events, organised by Run For All, honoured Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow, raising vital awareness and funds for motor neurone disease (MND) causes.

Running the half marathon was Stainland Lions’ Sally Caton, who recorded a course personal best of 1:51:09, taking a remarkable five minutes and 20 seconds off her previous time. Amanda Zito also delivered a strong performance, finishing in 2:03:52.

There were marathon personal bests for Lions’ Paula Statham, clocking 3:21:57, slashing nine minutes and 40 seconds from her previous best, and Daniel Sykes, who finished in 3:40:48, improving by 5 minutes and 27 seconds. Laura Goodwin followed in 4:05:13 and Kate Wilson completed the marathon in 4:45:43.

James Penson and Jim Harris at The Lap.

Two Lions returned to the fells of Mytholmroyd for the scenic Coiners Fell Race, comprising an 11k route with approximately 396 metres of ascent.

The course took runners across Erringden Moor, past the iconic Stoodley Pike, and over Bell House Moor. Leon Severn completed the challenging route in 1:04:38, with Aileen Baldwin finishing in 1:23:47.

A pair of determined Lions took on formidable challenge of The Lap, a 47-mile ultra trail race that circumnavigates Lake Windermere.

Starting and finishing at Low Cunsey Farm near Ambleside, the course tested stamina and grit across rugged Lakeland terrain. Jim Harris powered through to complete the race in 10:49:38, an impressive hour faster than his previous time, while James Penson crossed the line in a strong 12:20:14.

Alan Whiteley represented the club as the solo Lion at this year’s Blackpool 10k Fun Run, hosted by Trinity Hospice.

The flat, out-and-back course followed the iconic Blackpool Promenade, heading south towards the Pleasure Beach and returning north to finish at The Savoy Hotel. Whiteley completed the run in 1:03:51, enjoying the lively atmosphere and seafront views.

Whiteley also took on the Worthing Run-Fest Half Marathon and completed it in 2:25:44.

Holmfirth Harriers hosted race one of the Yorkshire Vets Grand Prix and Jim Harris led the Lions’ trio home in 49:12, with Richard Spendlove claiming first M75 in 57:46 and Jonathan Taylor finishing in 1:06:02.