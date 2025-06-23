Steep ascents test Stainland Lions’ credentials in Bridestone race

The 4.7-mile Bridestone Fell Race is an all-important counter for Stainland Lions’ Fell Running Championships and runners faced 1,230 feet of lung-bursting ascent along the way.

Daniel Sykes led the club runners home in 46:32, ahead of Clare Smith in 53:44 and a tightly packed cluster of determined Lions in Martin O’Brien (54:17), Helen Hudson (54:21), Ray Mooney (54:47) and Sue Cash (1:04:08).

A field of 23 Lions descended upon Queensbury for round three of the Yorkshire Veterans Athletics Association Grand Prix.

Gavin Mulholland soared to second overall and first MV50 in 34:37. Margaret Beever was second woman and first FV45 in 41:19. Adding to the category haul were Jamie Westwood (1st MV55) 39:40, Helen Armitage (1st FV60) 50:35 and Richard Spendlove (1st MV75) 52:15.

Stainland Lions at the Hebden Bridge Fell Race.

Full results: Gavin Mulholland 34:37, Jamie Westwood 39:40, Richard Hand 39:57, Margaret Beever 41:19, Phil Moyles 41:52, Damien Pearson 41:55, Andy Baird 42:49, Mark Pottinger 43:03, Gaby Ferris 48:41, Steve Hallam 49:27, Heather Moffat 49:34, Maria Harron 49:52, Helen Armitage 50:35, Ben Golding-Smith 51:29, Richard Spendlove 52:15, Steve Crowther 52:51, Jonathan Taylor 56:29, Naomi Edwards 58:01, Jennifer Bromley 58:12, Paula Pickersgill 58:54, Adam Morton 1:04:39, Christine Gale 1:08:39 and Paul Butterfield 1:08:39.

Three Lions joined the bustling masses at the Run for All Leeds 10k, an event known for fast times, big crowds, and excellent selfie opportunities.

The route snaked through the city’s landmarks and wrapped up with a strong finish on the Headrow. Zoe Russell and Christine Cliffe crossed the line together and Dawn Medlock followed closely in 1:04:25.

Margaret Beever delivered an outstanding performance at the Bradford 10k, finishing 51st overall, third woman and 1st FV45 with a rapid time of 39:38.

Mags Beever was the first woman home at the Marsden 10 Mile.

Six Lions tackled the tough terrain of the Hebden Bridge Fell Race, a BS category event of 6.5 miles and 1,150 feet of ascent.

James Penson led the club home in 57:55, followed by Martin O’Brien in 1:10:04, Helen Hudson 1:12:00 (1st FV55), Laura Goodwin 1:16:39, Aileen Baldwin 1:19:46 (1st FV70), and Sue Cash 1:25:59 (3rd FV55).

Ben Golding-Smith was the sole Lion to make the trip to Rochdale for the second race in the Cowm Reservoir 5k Series, which also forms part of the Club Championship, and clocked 23:45.

Four Lions took on the rolling roads of the Bronte 5, an undulating two-lap course that winds through Penistone Hill Country Park and surrounding lanes.

Gavin Dodd led the group with a time of 38:41, Sally Caton ran 40:20 to finish first FV50, Ben Golding-Smith finished in 41:58 and Ian Johnson in 43:32.

Ray Mooney flew the Lions’ flag at the North Leeds Skyline 15k, one of the three trail distances on offer from Great Owl Running.

Starting and finishing at Station Top, Otley, the course offered scenic trails and challenging elevation. Mooney finished in 1:47:31, securing fourth place overall and first MV55.

The Marsden 10 Mile tested runners with 1,400 feet of elevation and Chris Hall produced an excellent eighth place finish with a time of 1:10:46, also earning first MV40 honours.

Margaret Beever was the first woman home in 17th place, clocking 1:16:16 and 1st FV40, Jim Harris bagged a 51 second personal best with 1:23:07, Leon Severn finished in 1:23:44, Paula Pickersgill in 1:47:40 and Laraine Penson ran a personal best of 1:52:08.