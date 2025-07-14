Stella leads Calder Valley’s women to team glory

Calder Valley Fell Runners’ women made the journey to the Lake District to take part in the Darren Holloway Memorial Race and came away with a coveted team prize.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, held in memory of Pennine Fell Runner Darren Holloway, is based on the original Buttermere Horseshoe and clocks in at 22.1 miles with more than 8,000 feet of ascent.

There is also a shorter 13-mile race, in which Valley’s women excelled. Stella Chrisanthou was the fastest of the team, picking up third spot in the overall women’s standings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was backed-up by strong performances from Catherine Holden, Eryn Barber and Charlotte Wetton as they secured the team top spot.

The Calder Valley contingent at the Darren Holloway Memorial race.

Tim Sunderland completed the longer 22-mile route in six hours, 21 minutes, making him the fastest Valley runner in 39th spot overall.

Alice James was the first of Calder Valley’s women to finish, clocking six hours, 56 minutes to take fourth place in the women’s race.

Mark Barnabas was just under three minutes behind, while Oliver Beaumont, Dan Marsden, Toby Sydes, Phil Wells and Helen Curtis all completed the race in challenging conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Kettlewell was the fastest Valley runner in the open category for the short race, taking tenth spot in the overall standings. Ian Dobie, Luke Meleshko, Mike Richards, Alex Snaith and Andrew Davies also turned in solid performances.

Elsewhere, Calder Valley made the most of home advantage at the Cragg Vale Fell Race and Tom McKee continued his excellent form to secure his first senior win with a time of 27:53.

Joseph Stone’s time of 31:35 ensured he was the fastest in the U16s category, with Ted Parker picking up second spot, just a minute behind.

Max Wilkinson and Mark O’Connor both made the top ten while Emilia Wright recorded 37:53 to secure fourth spot in the women’s standings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Francis Wooff visited the Goyt Valley to take on the six-mile Whaley Waltz and he finished third in his age category courtesy of a time of 1:01:19.

Stephen Morran took part in an 11k loop of Baystones and Wansfell that starts at the Windermere Youth hostel. His time of 1:07:31 ensured he was fastest in his MV70 age category.