Stewart stars for Harriers with victory at Bluebell Trail 10

Halifax Harriers’ April Stewart triumphed at the Bluebell Trail 10, crossing the line as the race's first female finisher in 1:21:10.

Stewart led the Harriers’ contingent home, placing 22nd overall, while her husband Will followed in 1:23:53.

John Greenwood took first place in the MV70 category in 1:50:16 while David Ingle (1:37:34) and Jenny Hopkinson (1:44:13) were both third in their age groups.

In total, a dozen Harriers made the short journey to West Vale to participate in this popular race, organised by Stainland Lions.

Halifax Harriers at the Bluebell Trail 10.

The 10.3 mile multi-terrain event is part of the Harriers' Fell & Trail League and the highly scenic course took runners through woodland, along canal towpaths and cobbled streets and featured the infamous climb of Trooper Lane and a refreshing river crossing towards the end.

Elsewhere, 12 Harriers travelled to Ripon to take part in the Melmerby 10k, the latest race in the club's Road Race Championships.

The fast course took runners along quiet and scenic rural roads through surrounding villages before arriving back at Melmerby.

It also proved to be a highly successful outing for a number of Harriers with James O'Rourke (38:04), Rob Hick (43:36) and Jane Stewart (54:23) all placing first in their age groups. Rachel Standish was second F45 in 48:42.

Meanwhile, a couple of Harriers were involved in multi-sport action.

Simon Gelsthorpe took part in the Xterra Weston Park Triathlon, in Shropshire, an event that is entirely off-road and is one of very few such races in the UK.

The race consisted of a 1.5k lake swim, a 37k cycle and a 10k run, which Gelsthorpe completed in 3:44:15.

Martin Ellis made the journey across the Pennines to compete in the challenging Horwich Triathlon near Bolton.

A 500m pool swim was followed by a scenic, undulating one loop bike ride of 40k ahead of a tough 8.6k trail run to the top of Rivington Pike. Ellis finished the so-called 'Kona of the North' in 3:04:58.