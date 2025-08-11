Strong showing from Halifax Harriers in York 10k

A contingent of 23 runners represented Halifax Harriers at the York 10k, the latest race in the club’s Road Race Challenge.

It was typical weather for early August with rain showers and overcast cloud and a big field of nearly 5,500 ran the scenic, flat course around the historic city and along by the river, with good spectator support around the course.

The first four Harriers home all completed the course in under 40 minutes and all placed in the top 150, an excellent achievement in such a big race.

Ken Montgomery was first, finishing in 80th place in 37:33 followed by James O’Rourke (106th in 38:29).

April Stewart was the first of the club’s women, taking 122nd spot in 38:45. This was Stewart’s second fastest 10k and her quickest for eight years, underlining the significant improvement she has made this year.

There were personal best times for Jack Melia (47:09), Sufyan Ghafoor (59:31) and James Stewart (1:04:45).

Meanwhile, Harriers' U13s, U15s and U17s clinched the Division One title in the Yorkshire and District Athletics League after a fantastic season of competition.

This success has secured the club’s juniors a place in the Premier Division next season.

In total, 41 young athletes took part across the four league meetings, with the final one taking place in a very wet Wakefield. The young athletes were presented with their winners' medals at the Spring Hall track on training night last week.