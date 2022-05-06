Team England names squash team for Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Team England announce their squash team for the Commonwealth Games

Current Commonwealth Games gold medallist James Willstrop and Patrick Rooney, making his Commonwealth Games debut this year having broken into the world’s top 20 earlier this month, have trained at Queens Sports Club under the guidance of England National Coach David Campion, from Stainland.

The other male players named in the squad are Adrian Waller, Daryl Selby and Declan James.

World number 6 Sarah-Jane Perry, Alison Waters, Georgina Kennedy and Lucy Turmel will also be going for glory at The University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre from July 29 to August 8.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Willstrop said: “I’m really excited to be representing Team England at this year’s Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. To compete on home soil in front of my family and friends makes it incredibly special.

“The Games hold a very special place in my heart and I have so many wonderful memories competing alongside my team mates over the last four events.

“Winning gold at the Gold Coast is perhaps the biggest highlight of my career and I’ll be giving my best and hoping to land a podium finish once again and do my country proud.”

Sarah-Jane Perry said: “It’s awesome to have the official confirmation and it feels amazing to be selected. It’s been a very strange couple of years so it has been brilliant to have the Games to focus on. I’m really looking forward to it and I’m fully focused.

“It’s a very similar landscape to last time in terms of how the rankings are panning out so I’ll be doing everything I can to beat the one that performs the best. We’ve got a good chance in the doubles so we’ll be hyper focused on landing a gold medal.”

Lucy Turmel said: “It’s a dream to be selected to represent England and compete at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games with such a great group of people. I’ve worked really hard to get to this point. It been a huge goal of mine and it wasn’t easy to get here.

“To have been selected for the team means the absolute world to me. It’s my biggest achievement to date. I’m excited to continue to work really hard from now until then so I’m in the best position possible to contribute to Team England on squash’s biggest stage.”