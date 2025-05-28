Teamwork makes the dream work for Valley in Relay

Calder Valley Fell Runners’ teamwork came to the fore when they secured second place finishes in both the open and women’s categories at the Calderdale Way Relay.

Britain's biggest off-road relay event, the Calderdale Way Relay is always a highlight of the fell-running year. The 50-mile circuit is split into six sections, each with a distinctive character that tests runners’ abilities in different ways.

Clubs compete in teams of 12, with a pair of runners on each leg, and Valley had four teams in the race, each taking their name from a Calderdale landmark: a women’s team (CVFR Churn Milk Joan), a mixed team (CVFR Wizard of Whirlaw) and two open teams (CVFR Stoodley Pike and CVFR Norland Moor).

The first leg is the longest, covering 10.5 miles from West Vale to Cragg Vale, and Karl Gray and Kieran Manchester finished the leg in eighth place, in a time of 1:17.

Wizards Ailsa Nicholson and Heather Moffat. Pic: Jonathan Moon

Emilia Wright and Stella Chrisanthou put CVFR Churn Milk Joan into third place out of the women’s teams, Lee Shimwell and George Kettlewell took 16th place for CVFR Norland Moor, while Ailsa Nicholson and Heather Moffat weaved their magic for CVFR Wizard of Whirlaw.

Mark Burton and Shaun Godsman moved the CVFR Stoodley Pike team up several places in the 8.5-mile second leg, Helen Curtis and Jodie Adamson held onto third place for the women’s team, while on the mixed team, Bob Howard ran with Carolyn Shimwell.

Mark O’Connor, who stepped in as a last-minute substitute on the Norland Moor team, teamed up with Oliver Beaumont.

Leg three may be only 4.8 miles but is a tough uphill section. However, CVFR Stoodley Pike’s Andy Ford paired-up with James Logue to clock the second fastest leg three of the day and moved up to fourth place in the process.

Gavin Mulholland and Ben Mounsey hard at work on leg four. Pic: Woodentops

Sophie Cunningham and Samantha Hartley overtook the Wharfedale ladies’ team to put the CVFR women into second. Wizards Dan Holt and Ali Haley overtook a few rivals, while James Cooke and Gavin Roper held onto Norland Moor’s position.

Ben Mounsey and Gavin Mulholland held onto fourth place for the Stoodley Pike team in leg four while Alice James and Charlotte Jackson also kept the women in second. Phil Wells and Jonny Croston gained some ground for Norland Moor, as did Charlotte Wetton and Lucy Kettlewell for Wizard of Whirlaw.

Alex Whittem and Stephen Hall ran the fastest time (52:43) of all 90 teams on leg five, climbing into third for the Stoodley Pike team. Catherine Holden and Sarah Noot kept the women’s second place position intact, and Norland Moor were boosted by a strong run from Ben Costello and Chris Norman. Emily King and Gemma Adams teamed up for Wizard of Whirlaw.

The final, sixth leg is a long one at 10.2 miles, but fast, and Martin Howard and Andy Worster recorded the fastest time, reaching the finish line at Spring Hall in 1:04:56. Their efforts gained CVFR Stoodley Pike yet another position, overtaking Ilkley to finish as second open team in a cumulative time of 6:05:54.

CVFR's leg three runners.

Rachael Beaumont and Cass Chisholm also finished strongly for CVFR Churn Milk Joan, securing second spot for the women’s team in a total time of 8:08:33.

Adam Breaks and Jason Williams wrapped things up for CVFR Norland Moor, who finished in 16th place in 7:13:49. Jake Smallbones and Toby Sydes brought the Wizards of Whirlaw home in 68th place, with a time of 10:00:38 for all six legs.

Meanwhile, five club juniors travelled to Sedbergh for the second instalment of this year’s Junior English Championships.

Among the 295 youngsters taking part were Valley’s Teddy Haigh, Joe Stone, Clara and Tom McKee and Jayde McGregor.

CVFR's Churn Milk Joaners pick up their second place prizes.

Teddy was making his Junior English Championships debut in the U11s race but showed no sign of nerves as he claimed 21st overall and 12th boy.

The U17s and U19s followed the same four-mile course, climbing 1,700 feet, and U17s’ Joe Stone and Clara McKee ran together with U19s’ Tom McKee and Jayde McGregor.

Tom stormed home in 38:34, to pick up third U19s, and not far behind was his sister Clara, first U17s girl in a time of 40:34, almost three minutes ahead of any other girl, and an amazing fifth U17s overall.

Joe secured a place in the top 10 U17s boys, with a time of 42.51, while Jayde finished in 1:03:31.