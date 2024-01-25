Teenage Hebden Bridge boxer Kai Fenton celebrates winning Senior Yorkshire belt at hometown show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“I started boxing just to keep fit for rugby and football but at 15 I realised I wanted to concentrate on it exclusively,” said Fenton.

"I train at Hebden Bridge Boxing Club with my coach Cass, sometimes even three times a day, and I’m there up to six times a week including for one to ones plus strength and conditioning training, as well as the obvious sparring.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eighteen-year-old Fenton lives with his family in Mytholmroyd and went to school there but is now an apprentice joiner.

Kai Fenton

"My current amateur record is 24 fights with 15 wins including two by stoppage,” he said.

"The main highlights have been winning three Yorkshire titles, the Development title late in 2022, the Youth Elite belt last April and most recently this best achievement, the Senior Elite belt.”

Hebden’s head coach Clayton Varey is complimentary. He said: “Kai is an outstanding, dedicated athlete with a bright future as a professional boxer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s also a strong asset to the club and having completed England Boxing coaching courses he now coaches younger children, for whom he’s a fitting role model.

"Our recent joint home show with Sowerby Bridge club was successful for both with ten wins in twelve bouts.

Hebden Bridge Boxing Club is now fifteen years old. Both juniors and seniors wanting to join are always welcome, even just to improve fitness. All our classes can accommodate up to twenty participants.

Both here and at Sowerby Bridge, the clubs play a significant role in the community combatting anti-social behaviour and promoting healthy bodies and minds by strengthening mental health and resilience through physical fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fenton is optimistic and enthusiastic about his boxing ambition. He said: “I aim to become a professional and make this my life, hopefully winning titles and championships. But only when my coach decides I’m ready. There’s no rush.

"This year I’ll be entering more regional tournaments and Box Cup competitions.”

Like all elite athletes, Fenton will rely on sponsorship to reach his goals.

“I don’t currently have any sponsors so I’d welcome interest from any individuals or companies who can contact me on Facebook at Kai Fenton or via e-mail my [email protected].”