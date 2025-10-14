Toby at the double as Halifax see-off Northallerton

Toby Egan-Brook netted a brace to inspire Halifax Hockey Club’s development team to a 2-0 win against Northallerton, at Thirsk.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the team made great contributions and goalkeeper Alex Eastwood had very little to do as the Halifax side dominated the game.

Jack Greenwood showed some excellent skills, Max Thornton was his reliable self and Lewis Bibby is improving and getting into good positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goal scorer Toby Egan Brook was very strong and his all round game is improving while senior players Luke Greenwood and Paul Graham were very pleased with the good passing hockey employed by everyone.

Halifax's development team celebrated a 2-0 win.

An under-strength Halifax’s U16s girls team suffered their first defeat at the hands of a well drilled Hull team.

With late injuries and unavailability, the team were forced to travel to Hull with only 10 players and they all put in a good shift, playing solid passing hockey.

One of these moves produced their only goal when Connie Wood found Edie Jones who calmly finished with a reverse stick strike.

Despite suffering a 5-1 defeat there were plenty of positives, particularly Orla Bentley-Elliot in goal who made a number of excellent saves.