Twelve man Halifax hold out against Old Otliensians

When Halifax play as a team, the bond that Dwayne West has created is priceless and so it proved on Saturday as Halifax pulled out a win that surely will make them title contenders for Yorkshire Division 3.

A relaxed atmosphere was the order of the day as the sizeable crowd built up, Halifax prepared to renew their rivalries again from the 2022 season and the away win from earlier in the season. Hopefully maintain their winning streak in the process. This was going to prove a game that equalled the billing of a potential title decider as first played second. League leaders Old Otliensians knew that following September’s 17 point home loss this game was going to go a long way in deciding their season.

Immediately from Kick off, Halifax were playing the aggressive rugby that they have become known for, every tackle was made to count, the away team had their opportunities to clear the ball but every time the ball was presented, the Halifax counterattack came back in waves.

Having won two penalties in the first five minutes, Halifax didn’t settle for three points, they wanted first blood, and so it came on 21 minutes, as probe after probe, the ball was taken in to contact and recycled, Glen Warne was adamant that he would lead from the front as the defensive line was tested again and again, only for his front row partner Robbie Spencer to break through and score the opening try. With an unsuccessful conversion from Callum Bacon the score was 5 – 0, and Halifax were looking good.

Halifax severely depleted scrum competing against Old Otliensians

Immediately following the restart, Halifax were on the attack again, the ball was cleared, and Halifax had the ball in attack, the ball eventually was kicked in to touch but only fifteen minutes from the Old Otliensians try line who seemed to be in a state of disarray. They had been the bully boys of the league this season, yet they were being pinned back by a fitter more eager Halifax pack.

Yet repel the Halifax the attack they did. Tackle after tackle, with the ball being held on a fraction too long and as Old Otliensians breathed a sigh of relief, Halifax were ready to pounce once more.

The tackles maintained their ferocity as Isaac Farrel punished anyone straying too far on their own, as he bundled the opposition in touch time and time again. When Halifax were on the attack, Willie Woodhead was first with the ball, with Anthony Lawton acting as the enforcer to maintain the dominant start.

Yet, it was set piece that Halifax excelled, the scrum was set by the boys in blue, and not an inch was given. Dion Groombridge at number eight steadied the ship as the from row of Warne, Woodhead and Spencer proved the dominant front row.

Anthony Lawton and Danny Sullivan hold tight against Old Otliensians

On 19 minutes, despite riding high, Halifax were made to face the high tackle demons of the early part of the season as Elliot Mercer faced the wrath of the referee as he finally lost his patience and showed a yellow card. Shortly afterwards Groombridge was the victim of a twisted knee and was replaced by Joe Walsh.

On the 21 minute mark, the one man advantage began to show, as Halifax faced the prospect of losing the tackling ability of Mercer, the tides definitely changed as Old Otliensians were on the attack, a line out was won, and the rolling maul proved unstoppable as their number eight Jay Walsh broke off and scored to the right of the posts.

The conversion was missed and the score remained 5 – 5.

Immediately on kick off, Halifax regained their momentum, again using their bigger forwards to push deep in to the Old Otliensians 22, they probed through Isaac Farrell and Micheal Kite, taking the ball past the five meter line, only for the away side defence to stand strong. Desperate tackles against bigger and stronger forwards would always allow the Halifax backs to suck the forwards in, creating a gap for Jack Fairbank to break through and score the second try for Halifax, despite being a man down, Halifax were once again in the ascendancy.

With Callum Bacon dissecting the uprights with the conversion, the score became 12 – 5.

For the next ten minutes Halifax were on the attack again, with the return of Mercer, even when Otliensians counter attacked, they were pushed back in to their own half.

The tackles seemed to be hard, but as long as Halifax kept them down, the referee was happy.

As Danny Sullivan replaced a tired Glen Warne following his herculean efforts in both the tight and the loose, the game seemed to get faster, as Halifax tackled like their lives depended on it.

Four minutes from the half, the game changed in a way that not even the wisest of rugby heads would have guessed, as a fight broke out with Micheal Kite and Issac Farrell, perhaps harshly being shown red cards, along with Martin George the Old Otliensians number sixteen. The sides were now 14 against 13, and the game felt like it could slip away from either team very quickly.

But this is how the Ovenden Park men are built, facing adversity with their heads up and their shoulders back, Danny Sullivan understood what was required as even playing out of his usually position of hooker, he repeatedly took the game to the opposition. With Joe Walsh acting as an able replacement for the ever reliable Groombridge the attacks were incredible versatile and fluid, the space was opening up for the depleted forwards of Halifax, with Bacon making yards with ball in hand, scrum Half Kyle Carter was the maestro as his grubber kicks, ensured that Halifax maintained their momentum.

Despite Halifax being the dominant side, the next score came from the away team, as messy ball and simple mistakes resulted in the ball being chipped ahead by Old Otliensians number 10 Williams Eaves, and in the resulting foot race, the right wing William Howeth managed to squeeze past Louis Key to score to the right of the posts.

The conversion was successful, and the half time whistle was blown.

Half Time: Halifax 12 - 12 Old Otliensians

After a dramatic half, Halifax were looking to get their breaths back, playing with one less player for all but ten minutes of the first half was proving to be an ultimate test for the Ovenden Park players. Immediately from kick off Old Otliensians realised that they would have space, and having lost two of their main ball carriers in Kite and Farrell, in attack Halifax knew they had a job to do.

The ball was passed out through the centres, the Halifax centres Fairbank and Sunderland again proving a demon pairing in attack, the lack of defensive numbers would pay eventually and Old Otliensians number 13 Willaim Cooper scored to the right of the posts.

The unconverted try resulted in the score being 12 – 17 as the away team took the lead for the first time.

Shock and awe was obviously the plan for the away team, as Halifax regrouped, if they hadn’t realise the were in for a long 40 minutes, they were certainly aware now.

That change came quickly as following a quick restart, a strong scrum by Halifax, and the ball was passed out to Ben Bottomley on the right wing, who broke through the tackles of his opposite number and scored the try of the game.

Bacon was again successful, and the score was 19-17.

The game ebbed and flowed and as the minutes ticked by, the weary defences of Halifax proved to be strong enough to keep out Old Otliensians, but it was from the result of yet another high tackle that they attacked. With the Halifax defence was strong but again the advantage of having an extra man was sufficient for Old Otliensians to break through. The high tackle count was growing and as the referee brought the advantage back Elliot Mercer again was recognised as the main offender by the referee and was shown a second yellow card. Having lost three forwards, Halifax sacrificed a back for Chris Clough who moved in to number eight.

Unbelievably the six men of the Halifax pack proved to be too strong for the seven men of old Otliensians, the back defence was immense, being led by Sean Dyson at full back.

Time and time again, the ball was held up, Willy Woodhead finding himself at the bottom of the ruck, repelling the attack, as Halifax were rewarded a goal line drop out. As the confidence of the Halifax team was growing, the 12 men against a team with 14 plyers something had to give and the away team scored through their left winger Isaac Gilson., The conversion was missed to make the score 19-22

With less players in the pack, the ability of the front row to maintain their scrum discipline was something to admire, again and again, the props of Spencer and Sullivan were asked to go above and beyond what was usually required and almost always came out on top.

It was the makeshift scrum of Halifax that allowed Chris Clough to break away from number eight, the ball falling to Jack Fairbank who expertly chipped ahead for the ball to fall in to Carters hands who raced out of reach of the Old Otliensians defensive line, to score to the left of the posts, the conversion was kicked and the score became 26-22.

The shell shocked Old Otliensians were left to fight for the remaining five minutes, and a nervous Halifax team proved equal to the task. As Riley Sunderland gathered a loose pass, he kicked the ball out to record an incredible victory for Dwayne West.

The game was not a classic by any means but the fight that Halifax showed surely will mean the league will go down to the wire. Both of these teams gained bonus points meaning Old Otliensians are still top, how long for only time will tell, but if the way Halifax played today is anything to go by, it wont be for long.

1. Glen Warne 2. ⁠Willy Woodhead 3. ⁠Robbie Spencer 4. ⁠Issac Farrell 5. ⁠Anthony Lawton

6. ⁠Micheal Kite 7. ⁠Elliott Mercer 8. ⁠Dion Groombridge 9. ⁠Kyle Carter (vc) 10. ⁠Callum Bacon

11. ⁠Ben Bottomley 12. ⁠Jack Fairbank (c) 13. ⁠Rilley Sunderland 14. ⁠Louis Keye 15. ⁠Sean Dyson

16. ⁠Damen Birik 17. ⁠Danny Sullivan 18. ⁠Joe Walsh 19. ⁠Aarhren Scott 20. ⁠Christopher Clough

Halifax (12) 26

Tries: Spencer, Fairbank, Bottomly, Carter

Otliensians (12) 22

Tries: Walsh, Eaves, Cooper, Gillson

Photographs By Hindle’s Photography