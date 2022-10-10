Undefeated Halifax fighter hoping to inspire next generation of boxers

26-year-old Joe “The Ghost” Garside, who has won his first six professional fights will be leading special lessons at Fanatix Bodybuilding and Fitness Club on Square Road.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the sport, no matter what their experience, can attend.

The first class takes place on Tuesday 20 October. Visit www.joegarside.com/classes to find out more.

Joe Garside

Joe said: “When I was growing up, going to the gym and learning from pro boxers inspired me to be the best I could be, and it has made me the fighter I am today.

“I would really love to inspire more people – of any age and any ability – and pass on my passion for the sport.

“Halifax has such a strong pedigree of producing top class boxers, and I hope these classes might lead to us discovering another future star.”