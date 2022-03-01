The club was packed for their 19-5 victory over Chapel Allerton, which secured the title and also marked the first win on the newly-named court, officially opened by Ken’s son Neil and daughter Helen.

A club statement said: "It was unanimously decided by the committee and is a very fitting tribute to a man who gave so much to Queens. It is also a measure of his accomplishments, charisma and the impact Ken had on squash at Queens as a whole.

"Ken, a member for more than 70 years, very sadly passed away in November. In 1978 the show court was opened by legend of squash Jonah Barrington. Jonah was a friend of Ken, and a player whom he had competed against on a number of occasions.

Queens' Josh Taylor, Danny Bray, James Earles, Finnlay Withington and Lwamba Chileshe.

"We are very proud of Ken and his achievements and this now ensures that his legacy lives on."

Queens earned maximum 20 points in their first three games of the campaign back in September and that domination has shown absolutely no sign of abating through the winter. If they keep their foot on the pedal in the remaining three rounds of the season, their margin of victory may well exceed 100 points.

Against Chapel Allerton, Danny Bray was victorious at number five while number four James Earles won his 15th league match of 15 this term.

Finnlay Withington, England’s top-ranked junior, has lost just once in 11 league outings and he saw off Chapel A’s Declan Christie in three.

The only blot on Queens’ copybook on the night was Kiwi Lwamba Chileshe’s five-game defeat to Owain Taylor at second string. But Emyr Evans saw the night end on a suitably high note for the new champions by dismissing world number 80 Richie Fallows at number one.