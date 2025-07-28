Wadsworth makes his return to the track at Brands Hatch

Halifax motorcycle racer Max Wadsworth returned from recent arm surgery to compete in the fifth round of the British Supersport Championship, at Brands Hatch, last weekend.

Wadsworth and former British Supersport champion Luke Stapleford made up a strong two-rider line-up for the Halifax-based Macadam Triumph Racing Team and the weekend began with warm, dry conditions for the first free practice session.

Stapleford completed 11 laps, steadily building momentum to post a time of 1:30.354. Wadsworth, keen to re-familiarise himself with the Triumph machine, logged 19 laps and closed the session with an encouraging 1:29.833.

The heat intensified for the second free practice and so did the pace. Stapleford delivered the fifth-fastest time of the session, clocking a rapid 1:28.736 on his final lap while Wadsworth also showed solid progress, setting consistent times across the session.

Max Wadsworth returned to action following surgery. Pic: Michael Wincott Photography

Both riders worked strategically to extract the most from their Triumphs in qualifying and Stapleford produced his fastest time of the weekend, 1:28.143, to earn a second-row start in fourth place. Wadsworth, pushing through physical discomfort, secured a strong 12th position on the grid.

Race one was thrown into uncertainty moments before the start when a brief rain shower dampened the circuit, forcing riders to make a last-minute tyre gamble.

Both Stapleford and Wadsworth held position in the early laps, but on lap three, Wadsworth unfortunately crashed out. Stapleford remained composed, focused on consistency, and brought the bike home in 13th, gaining valuable points after a key championship rival also failed to finish.

Sunday’s 16-lap feature race brought more mixed conditions and it quickly became clear that the circuit was wetter than expected.

Luke Stapleford in action at Brands Hatch. Pic: Michael Wincott Photography

Both Stapleford and Wadsworth lost ground in the opening laps but as the surface gradually dried, they began to recover positions. Stapleford eventually crossed the line in 17th, while Wadsworth used the race as vital track time, finishing 28th and gaining confidence with each lap.

The team will now look ahead to round six at Thruxton over the weekend of August 9 and 10.