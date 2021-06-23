Wajid is the star of the show as Booth shock Triangle in Parish Cup

Actions from Bradshaw v Booth, at Bradshaw Cricket Club. Pictured is Hashim Wajid

Not so much the Luddenden team’s victory, but the manner of it, as a close encounter had been anticipated.

The visitors scored 284-8, a just above par score at the small ground but after tea it became the Hashim Wajid show. Booth’s opening bowler removed six of Triangle’s top seven batsmen to record, in the context of the tie, amazing figures of 7-2-15-6.

There was no return from 49-6 and the innings closed at 93 all out.

The other three ties resulted in wins for First Division Great Horton PC, by five wickets at Bradley & Colnebridge, Mytholmroyd by 39 runs at Sowerby Bridge and Thornton who had the narrowest win at home v SBCI by 13 runs.

Last Tuesday’s Semi-Final draw paired Great Horton PC v Thornton and Mytholmroyd v Booth.

The draw for the Second XIs’ Crossley Shield paired Sowerby Bridge v Blackley and Sowerby St Peter’s v SBCI. Ties to be played on Sunday 11 July.

The previous day’s League fixtures had also seen surprise results as lowly Copley won at championship contenders Illingworth St Mary’s by three wickets, with the best performance of the day coming at Shelf Northowram HT.

The bottom team brilliantly chased down a Sowerby Bridge total of 316-9 as Razwan Saghir (113 not out) and skipper Daniel Cole (82) led from the front to give Hedge Top a massive boost after a poor start to the season.

Blackley’s match versus Booth was cancelled for safety reasons due to a young player contacting Covid-19 – a loud message there to all youngsters be get vaccinated.

First Division leaders Sowerby St Peter’s suffered a setback in losing at Great Horton PC by seven wickets, where opener Jonathon Phillips hit 123.

It remains top by 13 points from Luddendenfoot who had a nail-biting win by one run at Low Moor HT.

In the Second Division Greetland’s march to promotion continued apace as it won at Southowram by 56 runs.

Saturday’s Premier fixtures pits third-placed Warley at home to Triangle and it will be interesting to see if the leaders have recovered from its nightmare of six days ago.

In-form Booth take on Thornton, the latter’s experienced batsmen still having problems, whilst SNHT will be looking to take last week’s form into its short trip at Bradshaw.

Copley will be also be looking to continue its recent improvement as it visits SBCI.

The two teams in the First Division relegation places, Mount and Upper Hopton, will struggle to get many points against Oxenhope and Low Moor HT respectively, whilst Sowerby will be expected to return to winning ways at home to Clayton.

In the Second Division current second-placed Outlane has a free date and It will be a shock if Greetland does not extend its lead over it at the top to a massive 29 points, as it entertains Old Town.

The match between Cullingworth & Queensbury has been cancelled for Covid-19 safety.

SATURDAY’S FIXTURES

Premier Division: Booth v Thornton, Bradshaw v Shelf Northowram HT, Illingworth St Mary’s v Mytholmroyd, Sowerby Bridge v Blackley, SBCI v Copley, Warley v Triangle.

First Division: Luddendenfoot v Great Horton PC, Oxenhope v Mount, Sowerby St Peter’s v Clayton, Upper Hopton v Low Moor HT.