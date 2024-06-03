Walking Football Club have fun in the sun at Burnley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Calder Valley Strollers enjoyed their first ever walking football matches at the weekend and came a commendable sixth in the tournament!

The club, which has only been going since the beginning of the year and hold their regular Sunday sessions (1-3pm) at Todmorden Sports Centre thought that following on from the success of their own friendly walking football festival decided to take the plunge and enter Burnley FC in the Community’s 7 a-side walking football tournament on Saturday.

With Strollers playing in nine games over three hours it was quite a feat, great fun and some tired bodies by the end of it. Having never played a competitive match before, it was a step into the unknown and in their first game against The Celts drew 0-0 which gave the team a great confidence boost that they weren’t out of their depth.

Losing just two games, which were both against teams that were to eventually contest the final, this was a fantastic result for the 10 hardy souls.

Calder Valley Strollers at the Burnley tournament

Strollers’ player, Ashleigh Cooper, summed things upped nicely saying afterwards: “I was so proud of all of us today, we had fun and were determined to put in some great performances which we did. Everyone played their part both on and off the pitch, we had a great team spirit and that shone through”.

Mark Wisbey, Strollers’ manager said: “We are very much an inclusive club, and its principles are around creating a fun, friendly and positive and relaxed atmosphere for everyone to enjoy walking football.

"We stuck to our mantra on Saturday and took a lot from that. It would be difficult to pick out just one person from the team for having a standout performance but if we had to, we all agreed it should be Kath, who was absolutely exceptional in goal, including making the vital penalty save in a sudden death shoot out, to go out on a high”.

Walking Football is massive all over the country and is simply a slower version of the beautiful game, with no running allowed, it is also a non-contact, so it reduces player injuries. It’s definitely not a helter-skelter veteran’s 5 a-side but you will get a good work out!

Not every area is fortunate to have sessions that take place at the weekend and rather than people missing out because of this that is why we set it up our club.

The sessions are for anyone lucky enough to be 50+ and are an excellent way to keep fit, brilliant for your mental health and wellbeing, meet new people, and maybe reconnect with a sport you love at a time when you thought playing football was no longer realistic. It is also perfect for those who might never have played before or are unsure if it’s for you.

All you need to start is a pair of trainers, wear some loose clothing, maybe your favourite footie top & bring a bottle of water.

Everybody’s first hour session is free so you can just come along and give it a go at no cost so there’s no excuse not to get yourself down to Tod Sports Centre on a Sunday to see what it’s all about?