​Halifax boxer Joe Turner produced a sensational performance for England in the international tournament against Ireland in Ballina, County Mayo.

By Mark Berry
Published 25th Apr 2023, 13:28 BST- 1 min read

The England team faced Ireland at the Twin Trees Hotel and came away with a resounding 12-2 win as they dominated the home fighters.

And helping to inspire the victory was Joe, 16, who defeated 10-time Irish national champion Patsy Joyce to bolster the English list of successes.

The teams came out to their respective national anthems and once the boxing got underway, the England fighters gave an indication of what was to come by opening up a 3-0 lead.

Joe Turner, second right, middle row, was in great form for England.Joe Turner, second right, middle row, was in great form for England.
Next on the card was Joe, the English national champion who now boxes for Jennings Gym, in Chorley.

His task was a tough one, going toe to toe with the well known and respected Irish champion, who had not only won the Irish title 10 times but had also won medals in European and world youth games.

However, Joe was keen to maintain England’s winning start and he showed great skill and tenacity from the start.

He went on to win all three rounds with a dominant and aggressive performance that secured a unanimous decision from the judges.

Joe has now won the national title two years running and also triumphed in the Tri-nations last year.

His next goal is a medal at the BOXAM international tournament in Spain next month. The Tri-nations, in Scotland, then follows in June.

