Whitehouse ends magnificent year with world silver medal

Halifax Olympic gymnast Luke Whitehouse produced a world-class floor routine to win silver at the World Gymnastics Championships, in Jakarta.

Jake Jarman, just 0.2 points ahead, took gold, making it a historic one-two for Great Britain, with the Olympic floor champion from Paris, Carlos Yulo, from the Philippines, taking bronze.

Whitehouse started his final routine with his trademark triple back somersault which was huge, working his next skill a double twist into double somersault; the routine one of the most difficult in the world.

It finished with a triple twist and commanded a huge final score 14.666.

Halifax gymnastics star Luke Whitehouse. Pic: @SimoneFerraroph

It has been a tremendous 2025 for Whitehouse, who claimed the British floor title, the European title for a historic third consecutive year, the European team title and the World University Games crown, becoming the first British male to ever win a gymnastics medal at the championships.

Whitehouse said: “The whole year has been working up to this point and to win silver at the World Championships is incredible.

"I think maybe this is a bit of redemption from the Olympics and everything that happened and the disappointment of missing out on the medals.

"I have now proven I’m one of the very best in the world on floor. This just acts to motivate me more for what is to come.”

Whitehouse trains at Leeds Gymnastics Club under the direction of Andy Butcher, Dave Murray and Tom Rawlinson with Barry Collie, his Head National National Coach.

After taking a holiday, he will now return to Leeds Beckett University to complete his final year working towards a BSc in Sport & Exercise Therapy.