Luke Whitehouse

The 19-year-old will travel alongside six-time Olympic medallist Whitlock to Dubai in January for his first training camp of the year, where he will train in a new environment and meet his new team mates and national coaches.

In June, Whitehouse reached the World Cup final on floor in Croatia and in so doing became the first British gymnast to complete a triple-back somersault in the discipline.

The former Brooksbank School student started gymnastics at Diamond Gymnastics Club and moved to Leeds Gymnastics Club to progress his career.

Under the guidance of coaches Andy Butcher and Dave Murray, Whitehouse was selected to the Junior TOP Squad in 2019 and competed in seven internationals that year, including the inaugural World Junior Championships in Hungary and the European Youth Olympic Festival, in Baku, where Team GB claimed a superb fourth place.