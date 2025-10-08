Patient Hebden Bridge boxer wins Yorkshire title

Mytholmroyd boxer Robin Moss took up the sport to make friends when he moved to the area from Manchester aged thirteen but has now won the Yorkshire amateur senior elite belt at 57kg.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Winning this featherweight title was the highlight of my career so far,” explained Moss, 20. “I defeated a very game opponent in Vinnie Broadhead from Batley. He made me work hard throughout the contest and the crowd clearly enjoyed it. My ambition is to pick up as much amateur experience as possible and win more titles including Box Cup tournaments throughout the country next year.”

It hasn’t all been plain sailing for former Calder High School student Robin who now juggles training with working at Calrec Audio in Hebden Bridge. “I’ve had 32 fights winning about half. I had a rough start losing most of my bouts as a junior boxer. These days I’m picking up wins more often and I’m delighted I stuck with the sport through hard times. I played some football and I’m still a Manchester United fan, but I knew immediately the boxing was the sport for me. It took a lot of hard work to get that title. There’s no family history in the sport. I draw inspiration from boxers like Arturo Gatti who had a no quit mentality and showed enormous courage and heart in the ring. Courage and proving what you’re made of is what it’s all about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moss trains with Clayton Varey at Hebden Bridge ABC. “I train every day with gym boxing sessions five times a week and running most days.” Varey is positive about Moss. “We’re delighted that Robin has won this after previous setbacks. He’s an excellent boxer who never misses a session and works tirelessly to improve. Robin’s also a great asset to the club helping coach the younger boxers and is presently doing his level one coaching qualification. He has such strong potential.”

Title Belt winner Robin Moss

Despite his recent success Moss has no intention at present of joining the paid ranks. “I like the skill and art off hitting and not getting hit. Boxing brings a winning combination of excitement, nerves and memories difficult to find elsewhere. Let’s just see where it all takes me.”

Moss is sponsored by his employer and by Moss Creative owned by his father. Individuals or companies who are potential sponsors for Moss should e-mail him at [email protected] or on Instagram @05robin_moss.