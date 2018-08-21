PHOTO GALLERY: The best of the action from the weeken’s cricket

Local cricketers managed to side-step most of the weekend rain and this gallery contains pictures by Bruce Fitzgerald from three local matches.

Saturday’s Halifax League match between Illingworth St Mary’s and Sowerby Bridge was between teams who occupied the top two places in the middle section.

Bridge won a dramatic low-scoring contest by one wicket to close the gap on their rivals.

There was also a Calderdale derby in the Huddersfield League in which Elland upset Championship leaders Barkisland, avenging an earlier home defeat.

The focus on Sunday was on the Halifax League’s Crossley Shield final in which hosts Illingworth romped to an eight-wicket win over Blackley in the second teams’ knockout competition after bowling out their higher-placed visitors for only 73.