Plenty of sunshine and dry pitches but no surprises in Parish Cup encounters

There was none of the expected surprises in Sunday’s Briggs Priestley Parish Cup ties and into the third round go the Premier’s Mytholmroyd, Sowerby Bridge, SBCI, Thornton and Triangle to be joined by Great Horton PC and Bradley & Colnebridge.

The eighth place will go to the winners of Sunday’s tie between Booth and Blackley.

The most disappointing performance came from First Division leaders Sowerby St Peter’s who, at home, were expected to fare much better than a 115-run defeat at the hands of SBCI. The batting difficulties were proven by the fact that the day’s highest score came from the latter’s Alex Schofield with 77 runs.

In the Premier Division on Saturday, Triangle easily retained top spot with a comprehensive 222-run win over bottom team Shelf Northowram HT, who were all out for 70.

Behind the leaders come Bradshaw, Booth and Illingworth St Mary’s, all winners on the day although St Mary’s had to battle hard against Sowerby Bridge, whose batting frailties were again exposed at 86 all out and they dropped into the relegation places.

There were easier conditions at Booth, where Richard Laycock scored 118 not out against Copley and at Triangle where Taylor Swaine hammered 122 runs in only 51 balls.

The lead of Sowerby St Peter’s at the top of the First Division is now 13 points as, despite them winning at Upper Hopton by two wickets, Oxenhope lost their unbeaten tag at home to Luddendenfoot where Thomas Hosker and Tom Stott both registered 5-28.

Greetland extended their lead at the top of the Second Division table after beating Bridgeholme by 109 runs.

Cullingworth’s Dave Robinson had an afternoon to remember, recording figures of 14-8-17-7 as Bradley & Colnebridge were rolled over for a meagre 62, the hosts winning by six wickets.

At Outlane, Callum Westwood’s 107 helped to defeat Old Town by 113 runs.

Saturday’s Premier programme promises much with leaders Triangle at Blackley, Illingworth St Mary’s hosting Bradshaw and Booth taking on Mytholmroyd at Moderna Way.

First Division leaders Sowerby St Peter’s host second placed Oxenhope while third-placed Luddendenfoot face bottom team Mount.

The top two in the Second Division clash with second placed Stones entertaining Greetland.