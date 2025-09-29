Halifax fighter Glasgow makes impressive return to the ring

Halifax Boxing Club’s Kaymn Glasgow made an explosive return to the ring when he made it all the way to the final of the Yorkshire Association Development Championships 75kg senior category.

Glasgow had been out of the sport for nine years, after contesting 12 bouts with Halifax Boxing Club as a junior.

The Brighouse resident found his way back into the ring with Brighouse Boxing Club, opened by another Halifax boxer Jimmy First, and Halifax’s head coach Mick Rowe entered Glasgow into the Development Championships hoping he could get a few bouts under his belt.

On the weigh-in day there were 10 fighters in the category, making it a very competitive division for the Halifax boxer.

Kaymn Glasgow celebrates victory over Batley's D Panton in the quarter-finals.

Glasgow was worked hard in his opening fight by J Wilson from the Ingles gym and the Sheffield fighter gave the Halifax boxer a wake-up call in the first round.

However, following support from the corner, Glasgow won the last two rounds to book his place in the quarter-finals.

The following week, Glasgow travelled to Bridlington to face Batley ABC’s D Panton and this time there was no mistake from the Halifax man, who produced a much more impressive performance.

The semi-finals at the Ingles gym proved to be a closer fight but Glasgow dug deep to defeat Alliance ABC opponent Joshua Greenwell.

A gutsy victory propelled Glasgow to the Yorkshire finals in Bridlington, where he took on Layton Hartley, fighting out of the Aspire ABC camp.

Hartley was an active, mobile fighter and Glasgow struggled to contain the speed and work-rate of his opponent as he was edged out in a very close final.

It was a great effort from Glasgow and Halifax Boxing Club would like to thank Brighouse Boxing Club for all their hard work in helping their fighter reach the finals.