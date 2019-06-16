Regional leagues: Tod must try for fourth time

Todmorden’s efforts to play their Worsley Cup tie at Church probably sum up the disappointing weather so far this season.

The quarter-finals of the Lancashire League competition were due to be played yesterday but have been put back again with four second round matches yet to take place.

Tod’s match at Church started on May 25 but was washed out, meaning a restart. Efforts to play the game on June 8 and yesterday were foiled by inclement weather and the pair will try for a fourth time to get the fixture played next Saturday.

The winners will be at home to Ramsbottom while Walsden, who raced to a nine-wicket win against Norden in the second round, travel to Darwen or East Lancs in the last eight on June 22.

Todmorden did manage a T20 win on Friday, when rain again had a big say in the third round of matches with only five games finishing.

Andrew Sutcliffe’s side bowled out hosts Milnrow for 37 and sped to a rain-reduced target without loss but Walsden’s game at Haslingden was abandoned with the hosts 75-6 after 15.4 overs.

Yesterday’s Bradford League games involving Lightcliffe, Northowram Fields and Brighouse were cut short by rain.

Lightcliffe made a promising 224-5 in their 50 overs at home to Wrenthorpe in the Premier with 52 from opener Alex Stead, 47 from Yasir Abbas, 47 not out from Christian Silkstone and 33 from pro Suleman Khan (33). The Wakefield side were unable to start their reply.

East Ardsley were 182-5 in the 42nd over at Northowram Fields, after an earlier lengthy stoppage, when the Championship 2 game was abandoned.

Humayan Shahzan, signed from Keighley in the close season and now recovered from injury, again showed excellent control with 1-28 off 15 overs for Fields but ex-Harrogate player Jonathan McGregor was unbeaten on 69 on his debut for the visitors.

In the Conference, Brighouse only managed 127 at home to Gildersome & Farnley Hill, Naveed Akram’s 33 helping them recover from 33-5.

The Russell Way men then reduced their visitors to 38-5, with Ritesh Tandelkar taking all five wickets, but rain denied them a chance to press home their advantage.

Calderdale’s Huddersfield League trio were similarly frustrated.

Matthew Weston was unbeaten on 40, with George Hampshire the man out for 23, as Barkisland made 68-1 in the 25 overs possible at Delph & Dobcross in the Premier.

Overseas player Asif Afridi was going well on 82 not out in Rastrick’s 149-4 off 40 overs at home to Lepton Highlanders in the Championship.

Elland were struggling for a breakthrough at home to Marsden in the same division. The Hullen Edge visitors had recovered from 7-3 to 125-3 with Imran Malik on 57 and ‘keeper Matthew Butters on 48 after 39 overs.