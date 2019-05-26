Regional leagues: Walsden make cup progress

Walsden won through to the last eight of the Lancashire League’s Worsley Cup yesterday but Todmorden were involved in one of four abandoned ties which will have to start again.

Champions Walsden made light of what looked a very tricky visit from Norden to Scott Street, although rain did play a part.

Jamie Shackleton maintained his fine start to the season with 5-31 and professional Umesh Karunaratne took 3-12 to help dismiss second-placed Norden for 115. Dominic Humphreys (23) and pro Jake Sandham gave the home attack the most to think about.

Walsden were left needing 89 to win under the Duckworth-Lewis method. They lost Cameron Hanson for four but Jake Hooson (44 not out) and Matt Dawson (35 not out) wrapped up victory in the 22nd over of the reply.

Todmorden made 193-6 at Church but play was unable to restart after tea.

Ben Pearson seemed to appreciate a switch from opener to No 5 by top scoring with 51 off 48 balls and Freddie Priestley (38), Chris Schofield (37), Bilal Abbas (24) and Ben Sutcliffe (20 not out) also chipped in.

Lightcliffe were unable to chase down a rain-reduced target of 177 to win at New Farnley in the Premier Division of the Bradford League.

The hosts made 225-8 with Dan Hodgson (51), Adam Waite (40) and Max Law (39) scoring well.

The Halifax side were not helped when Yassir Abbas’s attempt to return to the bowling attack after injury lasted only three balls. Spinners Suleman Khan (4-28) and Josh Wheatley (2-65) got through 30 of the remaining overs between them.

Rain left Lightcliffe with 29 overs to reach a new target and Khan followed up with 51 off 43 balls but Sam Barraclough’s 4-54 proved vital as Ibrar Younis (28) and wicketkeeper Josh Cooper (25) were unable to get the visitors over the line.

Northowram Fields struggled in a weather-affected draw at Birstall in Championship 2, Nick Kaye (65), Ben Gundry (56) and Brad Lay (53no) helped Birstall to 268-5 and Fields managed only 111-7 in reply off 33 overs with three players stumped in the quest for quick runs.

A couple of pluses for the visitors were a return to form for young opener Kyle Walsh (50 not out) and three wickets for close-season recruit Humayan Shahzad, who was injured in the first game of the season.

Brighouse must have had high hopes of beating Conference leaders Sandal when Saqab Muhammed (57) and Parvas Khan (38) helped them to a competitive 243-9 in Wakefield.

Khan followed up with three wickets and Quadratullah Azizi matched that effort but skipper Kristian Shuttleworth (67) and Ian Suttleworth (40no) saw Sandal to a three-wicket win with 20 balls to spare.

Barkisland were unable to maintain the momentum, after two wins the previous weekend, when well beaten by visitors Moorlands in the Huddersfield League’s top flight.

The Mirfield side made 291-6 with Jason Grosvenor (91 no) cashing in after Michael McEwan (66) and Shoukat Ali (40) had laid solid foundations.

Barkisland were soon 3-2 in reply and Darrell Sykes (8-48) shattered them for 105 with Ben Westbrook top scoring (33) and Luke Bridges adding 22 to his earlier three wickets.

Rastrick romped to a 128-run win at Lascelles Hall in the Conference and are level at the top with Marsden on 28 points.

Key batsmen Majid Khan (53), Asif Afridi (60) and captain Jacob Waterson (37 no) delivered again in a total of 216-8 by the Round Hill side.

Hall mustered only 88 in reply with Osama Ahmad taking 6-49.

Elland lost by 50 runs at Mirfield Parish Cavaliers in the same section.

Cavaliers made 281-6 on a ground a fraction the size of Hullen Edge and Elland, chasing a reduced target of 239 off 40, were all out for 188 with Joshua Ramdoo (53) and opener Alex Kennedy (46) the main contributors.