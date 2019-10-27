Rishies edge to victory at Northallerton in Yorkshire Two

Old Rishworthians came from behind to grind out another good win on the road in Yorkshire Two, edging home 17-14 at Northallerton.

It might not have been Rishies’ best performance, but it was enough to take the game at a venue which always provides a stiff challenge.

It was always going to be difficult on the steeply sloping pitch against a bigger, heavier pack but it might have been easier if they had taken two gilt-edged chances in the first half.

Playing up the slope in the first period they pressurised the home side from the start with some excellent defence, which kept them pinned in their own half.

After 15 minutes though Northallerton went ahead with a classy try from a perfectly placed crossfield kick, which saw fullback Matthew Marsay gather on the run to score a converted try.

Rishworthians kept up the pressure and ought to have had two tries of their own, but the last pass did not go to hand.

Instead they then gave away two penalties, which saw them driven back into their own 22 and a strong Northallerton trademark forward drive brought a second converted try.

The visitors constantly tried to move the ball but were unable to break through, until flanker Ethan Pollard intercepted and set his side going again with wing Oliver Marshall almost getting in at the corner on the stroke of half-time.

Rishworthians started the second half well and from a scrum got the ball moving and fullback Joe Billing, coming into the line, put Marshall away. When he was stopped, No 8 Jacob Bower gathered and forced his way over. Josh Kelly converted.

Northallerton were defending as well as Rishworthians had done in the first half and then came back strongly, starving the visitors of possession.

Finally, centre Luke Sutcliffe broke through and took play close to the home line before the ball went out and Bower was on hand again to burst through and then reach over to touch down. Kelly converted.

Rishworthians were looking more assured, having levelled the scores. They struggled in the scrums, but took some excellent ball in the lineout, mainly through Pollard and Bower.

They defended well whenever Northallerton broke away and were constantly putting the home side under pressure.

That pressure eventually paid dividends with a penalty and Kelly calmly put them into the lead.

From then they contained any threat from the home side and eventually saw the game out comfortably.