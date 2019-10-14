Rishworthians come from behind to eclipse Yorkshire Two leaders

Rishworthians gave a controlled and disciplined on-the-road display to come from behind to beat Yorkshire Two league leaders Roundhegians 34-27.

It had not seemed the likely outcome though when they were 14-0 down after only 10 minutes, but they got their game going and were the dominant side for the rest of the match.

They looked good with the ball in hand, the pack more than held their own against bigger opponents and the defence was fearsome.

In the opening minutes, they had looked leaden-footed and, as decisions went against them, gave away a converted try wide on the left.

They were made to pay minutes later with a second converted try on the other side.

It was all change after that though as Rishworthians scored with almost their first attack.

It started with a great dart down the right from winger Luke Sutcliffe, with flanker Jacob Bower eventually diving through to touch down. Josh Kelly added the conversion.

Roundhegians increased their lead with a penalty after a yellow card for centre Ben Waud, but Kelly cancelled it out with one for the visitors.

On the stroke of half-time, Rishworthians won a lineout and the ball went out for centre Doug Heseltine, who got the score he deserved in an excellent performance. Kelly converted to level the scores at the break.

Straight from the restart a great tackle by flanker Ethan Pollard got them going again. Greg Day, playing his final game before travelling abroad, then charged down a kick and the ball went out for Waud to power over. Kelly converted.

Rishworthians were in control and excellent game management from Kelly maintained that throughout the second half.

Waud and Sutcliffe almost got them through again and hooker Toby Muscat-Baron was nearly over before Heseltine and Sutcliffe combined well to take it close.

The pack then took it on before lock Fraser Swarbrooke broke away to score under the posts.

Kelly converted and then added a penalty to give Rishworthians a three-score cushion.

With the game gone, the home side came to life and put the visitors under pressure.

Pollard stole a lineout on his own line to save them, but eventually the pressure told with a converted try and then a long distance Roundhegians penalty ended the game.

Rishworthians’ Development team beat Huddersfield YMCA seconds 40–25 at Copley.

There were tries from Lee Atkinson (2), Henry Hilton, Cam Emery, Harry Doherty and a penalty try. Kian Sutcliffe kicked four conversions.