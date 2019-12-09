Rishworthians ease to convincing win at Wetherby in Yorkshire Two

Old Rishworthian scored six tries as they beat Wetherby 36 -12 at Grange Park in Yorkshire Two.

Tom Olroyd started his first game on the right wing, with Tom Andrews at fly half and Josh Kelly at inside centre. Anthony Shoesmith returned to the left wing with Jack Smart at tighthead prop. The bench included Finn Sutcliffe, Ben Westbury and the youthful Chris Fox as front row replacement.

The pitch was in excellent condition considering the amount of rain which has fallen and the visitors immediately pressurised the home team when Olroyd received the ball and chipped ahead, forcing a scrum 10 metres from the Wetherby line. The scrum went back at a rate of knots and following a Wetherby defensive lapse, scrum half Liam Phillips scored a try which was unconverted.

The home side gained a penalty for off side which the Wetherby goal kicker missed, but from a scrum in the Wetherby half, the visiting three quarters moved the ball wide and then back inside to Josh Kelly, who scored a try under the posts which he converted.

The Old Rishworthian forwards were creating opportunities for their backs, who looked dangerous every time they had possession. Jacob Bower at No 8, Ethan Pollard and Tusiga Simanu, formed a lively back row combination, with Bower making breaks up the middle.

Worryingly, Rishies started giving penalties away but Wetherby could not take advantage and another set scrum to the visitors saw the Copley men score a very well engineered try.

Andrews passed the ball to Kelly and Shoesmith appeared in the centre and he drew his man and passed to Luke Sutcliffe, who dived over in the corner.

The home side started to create space and looked to be gaining momentum when a pass was plucked out of the air by centre Doug Heseltine on the home 10 metre line and he raced to the line, scoring the bonus point try which was converted by Kelly.

Following a missed kick to touch, the home side scored an unconverted try but when play moved back up the field Anthony Shoesmith charged down a kick and scored a try in the corner for a 29-5 interval lead.

The second half was a disappointing affair, although Simanu scored his first try, beating three defenders to score under the posts for Kelly to convert.

The home side grabbed a converted try in the 78th minute, but Rishies ran out comfortable winners.

Rishworthians’ development team scored a bonus point win against Bradford and Bingley.

Tries came from Cowey, Gez Rollins, Emery and Joe Billing and the team is now second in the North Division Merit League.