Rishworthians finish strongly to move up to second in Yorkshire Two

Old Rishworthians turned in a fine second half performance to register a 38-17 bonus point win at Wath Upon Dearne and move to second in Yorkshire Two.

Although they led 17–10 at the break, they did not have it all their own way and for long periods were starved of possession and struggled to get out of their own half.

Rishies started at pace and a fine break by centre Ben Waud brought a penalty. A touch kick took them close and a catch and drive saw them over with hooker Toby Muscat-Baron touching down. Josh Kelly added the conversion.

Wath came back with a penalty and then put Rishworthians under sustained pressure which eventually brought a converted try wide out.

The home side continued to be under pressure, but defended well, eventually weathering the storm to get into the Wath half with a fine break by left wing Anthony Shoesmith.

It was taken on by scrum half Liam Phillips, who had a fine game, and brought a penalty for Kelly to level the scores.

A brilliant tackle in midfield by Muscat-Baron set them going again. Right wing Doug Heseltine broke free and linked well with lock Fraser Swarbrooke and Phillips before prop Greg Day completed the move. Kelly converted to give Rishworthians a half-time lead.

They started the second half the way they started the first. Shoesmith almost got in and Muscat-Baron slipped as a gap opened for him but managed to get the ball to Waud to touch down. Kelly converted.

Rishworthians looked good with the ball in hand and Heseltine, Waud and Shoesmith all combined well to take play into the visitors’ 22 before No 8 Ben Robinson burst through to touch down the bonus point try. Kelly converted.

Wath hit back though, putting the home men under pressure, and finally sneaked a try in the corner, which was well converted by fly half Jack Whitlam, who had proved a thorn in Rishworthians’ side throughout.

But it was only a consolation as the home men came back strongly to end the game with a fine score.

Swarbrooke stormed through and fed centre Luke Sutcliffe, who glided past a tired defence to touch down. Kelly added the conversion.

Rishworthians’ Development team lost 31–24 at Moortown. There was a try for Carrick Keighley-Payne and three for Finn Sutcliffe, who also kicked two conversions.