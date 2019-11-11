Rishworthians go five straight with success over Barnsley

Old Rishworthians made it five wins in a row in Yorkshire Two as they demolished Barnsley 33-16 at Copley with a first half blitz.

While they could not match that in the second half, it was clear there was only one winner in this game.

They went behind to an early Barnsley penalty and while looking dangerous with the ball in hand, looked decidedly vulnerable under the high ball.

They might have scored a couple of times, but the ball did not go hand. Centre Luke Sutcliffe came closest after a charge down and kick through, but the ball just beat him to go dead.

Hooker Toby Muscat-Baron made a great break and was well supported by locks Fraser Swarbrooke and Callum Heseltine before the ball went wide for left wing Anthony Shoesmith to score in the corner.

Josh Kelly converted, but almost straight from the restart the visitors forced a penalty to take the lead to one point.

Rishworthians were still looking indecisive under the high ball and handed possession straight back to Barnsley, who forced their way over for an unconverted try.

The Copley men hit back straight away though, with Shoesmith going close before the ball went back inside and flanker Ethan Pollard cruised through a gap to touch down in what was the start of a brilliant period of play by the home men.

Josh Kelly converted and the restart had hardly happened before Rishworthians scored again, Shoesmith going close before the ball came inside for Sutcliffe to dart over.

Just before the break the bonus point came with a textbook try, the ball coming out of a scrum and going down the line for Shoesmith to score in the corner. Kelly converted.

The second half proved a scrappy affair and, although Rishworthians were on the attack from the restart, they were unable to break through until a flowing move saw Sutcliffe put fullback Joe Billing in at the corner.

Barnsley hit straight back and forced their way over for an unconverted try.

It completed the scoring, but the home side continued to pressurise the visitors and there were some nice touches from replacement Simanu Tusiga and prop Jack Smart as they saw the game out.

Rishworthians’ Development team won 28–27 at Selby.

The try scorers were Lewis Taylor (2), Arran Illingworth and Kian Sutcliffe, who also kicked two penalties and a conversion.