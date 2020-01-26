Rishworthians go top of Yorkshire Two after one-point win

Rishworthians went top of Yorkshire Two in what Director of Rugby Jon Bake described as “brilliant” 15-14 win at Thornensians.

Thornensians provided one of the toughest challenges of the season in this twice rearranged game in hand for the visitors.

While at times it was a somewhat lacklustre performance, it was again excellent defence, and a little bit of luck near the end, which brought this table-topping win.

The luck came with 11 minutes to go when a high tackle meant a yellow card for prop Jack Smart and a straightforward potential match-winning penalty for the home side.

Surprisingly the kick went wide and excellent game management by Rishworthians helped them see out the final minutes.

The first 15 minutes were pretty even with neither side being able to make any real inroads.

Eventually Thornensians started to put the visitors under real pressure until eventually the ball came out and tackles were broken to bring a converted home try.

It brought a good response from Rishworthians and they came back strongly. They turned down a couple of potential penalty chances, but could not make the possession pay.

Fly half Josh Kelly put left wing Anthony Shoesmith away with a delicate kick, only for it to be ruled offside.

Fullback Luke Sutcliffe put it the first of a number of telling bursts to take Rishworthians back into the home 22.

Then lock James McHugh took the ball well in a lineout close to the line and was driven over with prop Phil Kershaw getting the touchdown. Kelly converted to level the scores.

Just before the break a burst through the middle from Shoesmith led to a penalty and with the last act of the half Kelly slotted over, what proved to be a crucial kick to give Rishworthians a 10–7 lead.

Thornensians opened the second half strongly pinning the visitors back into their own 22 before a long number of phases, which were well defended, eventually brought a converted try through one missed tackle.

Rishworthians quickly fought back and from a lineout the ball went out for Sutcliffe to burst through in the centre and then battle his way to the line to score wide out.

While Kelly was unable to convert, it gave the visitors a one-point lead.

The home side then put them under intense pressure, but the defence was solid and Kelly’s excellent clearing kicks proved vital.

Two set pieces a lineout and a scrum - five metres out looked likely to bring scores, but Rishworthians’ towering defence snuffed them out.

They hardly dared watch however when the penalty near the end was being taken.

Once it was missed, their resolve stiffened even more and with excellent game management, hardly allowing the home side to get out of their own half, they saw the game out.

The Development team went 33–14 to a very strong Heath side. A penalty try and one by Aaron Illingworth, converted by Kian Sutcliffe provided the Rishworthian points.