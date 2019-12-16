Rishworthians keep up the pressure in Yorkshire Two with key home win

Old Rishworthians put in one of their most important performances of the Yorkshire Two season to win 13-5 in atrocious conditions at home to Wensleydale.

On a pitch which was more like a quagmire, with a fierce wind, heavy showers and hail, both sides should be congratulated on the way they played the game.

Director of Rugby Jon Bake praised both teams for the performance. He declared himself “dead chuffed” with the play of the front row of Phil Kershaw, Toby Muscat-Baron, Jack Smart and later Luke Illingworth.

“I’m delighted we stayed mentally very strong and defended well especially as Wensleydale were an unknown quantity to us and we did not know how they would play.

“We now know it will be very tough when we travel up to their place,” he said

The visitors showed why they have notched up some strong results, playing their forward orientated game well.

Wensleydale’s ball retention was excellent. They put Rishworthians under pressure from the start and the home men found themselves winning little possession and pinned in their own half for 30 minutes before they finally managed to break out.

They defended well however, the pack constantly beating back their bigger opponents, led by man of the match, flanker Ethan Pollard.

They at last broke through thanks to a good move involving flanker Simanu Tusiga, wing Ben Waud, centre Doug Heseltine and scrum half Joe Billing.

They stayed there and fullback Luke Sutcliffe, who showed some excellent touches, linked well with teenage wing Tom Oldroyd to take play close to the line.

Eventually they won a scrum and drove the bigger Wensleydale pack back forcing the referee to award a penalty try to end the half.

The visitors started the second half as they had the first, putting Rishworthians under pressure.

The defence held firm and they eventually kicked the ball upfield and put the pressure back on the visitors for long periods.

The mud and atrocious conditions however meant there were few scoring chances, but Rishworthians did enough to force penalties from the visitors and Kelly was on hand to slot two over to provide the cushion to see out the victory.

It was needed as the visitors capitalised on a couple of home mistakes in the mud to force their way over in the corner for an unconverted try to end the game.

Rishworthians travel to Thornensians next week for a rearranged game, knowing a five-point win could take them to within two points of leaders Roundhegians, who they meet at Copley in February.