Rishworthians romp to huge Yorkshire Two win at Grovians

Rishworthians, in Yorkshire Two, went confidently to the then undefeated Grovians and that confidence was rewarded as they romped to an 85-0 success.

In the end it was a 13-try rout by the visitors, inspired by pace and skill and a firm platform provided by the pack.

It did not take long for the visitors to open the scoring. After an initial thrust from the home side, Rishworthians broke out from defence with flanker Ethan Pollard, before the ball went out and left wing Anthony Shoesmith set off on one of many searing runs. He passed inside to the supporting AJ Boardman for his first try for the club. Josh Kelly converted.

The hosts had plenty of possession but could do little with it. Then from a scrum the ball went out and Boardman powered through for his second. Kelly converted.

Telling breaks from back rowers Jacob Bower and Nick Faulkner set up a third, with Shoesmith bursting through to put Craig Strickland in on the right.

Rishworthians’ smaller, lighter pack began to take charge and, with Greg Day prominent in an excellent front row, took their opponents back.

Forwards and backs then combined well with hooker Toby Muscat-Baron eventually forcing his way over. Kelly converted.

Rishworthians continued to press and flanker Ethan Pollard drove over to make it 31 points in as many minutes.

The home side came back strongly for the rest of the half, but Rishworthians’ defence was outstanding and several minutes of brilliant defence on their own line, including holding off four catch and drive attempts, saw them through to the break.

A great take by Pollard from the restart kick set up the next try within a minute, with Shoesmith scoring with a dazzling run, converted by Kelly.

Corey White came on in the centre and with a strong run fed fullback Joe Billing, who put Shoesmith in again, converted by Kelly.

Rishworthians were dominant in the backs, but an attempted interception knocked the ball to Muscat-Baron, who cantered over. Kelly converted.

From a great lineout take by Callum Bell, the ball went out for Shoesmith to come looping in to score on the right. Kelly converted.

From a scrum Faulkner and Bower took the ball on, before it went wide and Shoesmith passed inside for White to score the tenth try.

Faulkner then completed a pushover try, converted by Kelly, before Shoesmith and White inter-passed for the latter to touch down. Kelly converted and was there again to add the points after Faulkner broke away and powered through to complete the scoring.

Rishworthians’ Development team beat a strong Wharfedale side 31–18 at Copley with tries from Cam Emery, Henry Soothill, Sam Bake and Kurt Sutcliffe, who also kicked four conversions and a penalty.