Some of the highlights include a celebratory game between past players and masters, a red carpet film night, a curriculum project for school children, a souvenir book launch, a special heritage kit launch, as well as several notable dinners throughout the year, while more are still set to be revealed.

Grayson, who began his new role in October following the club’s takeover by a five-man consortium, said of the exciting plans:

“I did a presentation at the Batley game and I finished with one of my favourite phrases - ‘it is very important to look to the future but never forget your past.’

“This 150 years is all about celebrating that past. It’s a great opportunity to reach out to people who have perhaps lost touch a little bit with us

“I am looking forward to the roadshows and going out on the road in Calderdale as it’s not all going to be based at The Shay. Yes, we will have the special dinners but we want to get the brand out there and get people to realise the history we have.

“I want to get out into the schools with a history project and do something for the younger end. We have tried to touch all age groups.

“It’s not just getting the 80s team in for an event or the 2010 Grand Final winners team in. That’s great, and we will do those types of events, but I want us to go from a different angle as well as a conventional one.”

Halifax Panthers return to Featherstone in the third round of the Challenge Cup on Sunday having lost at the Millennium Stadium in round two of the 2023 Championship season.

Grayson’s tenure as chairman has seen Simon Grix’s side win all three of their home games so far this season, against Sheffield, London and Batley, although they have failed to record a victory on their travels as yet after defeats at Featherstone and Widnes.

However, he is hopeful Fax’s home form will continue to bring the crowds in at The Shay. He said:

“It was always going to be a tough start and Featherstone are going to do that to most teams and Widnes are always a tough team to beat over there. John Kear is a wily old coach who has done a good job with those guys.

“I don’t think we have really got out of second gear so I do think there is more to come from this side and once we have a settled side and start gelling together I think we will be alright.

"But we’ve got six points out of a possible ten and I am quite happy with that.

“With all due respect to Sheffield and London, they don’t have a massive away following so to get over 2,000 for the first one and just under 2,000 for the second one, that goes well for me. That is gratitude to the paying public for coming out and watching the team and supporting the team.

“Once we start to hit our straps I am hoping that we will see a bit more entertaining rugby as well, and hopefully we can then get more of the casuals down.

“Getting those sorts of crowds is a great start and we have just got to keep winning our home games and getting into the arm wrestle of a few of those away ones.”

Ahead of the Panthers’ return to Featherstone in the third round of the Challenge Cup on Sunday, Grayson said:

“I was driving on the way to Widnes while the draw was being made and I was thinking probably out of all the teams in that draw, we’d have liked to have kept away from Featherstone if I am being brutally honest.

“Realistically, we are not going to go to Wembley and win the Challenge Cup. It would be nice to have a decent run and there is still an opportunity - there is still 80 minutes to go yet and anything can happen in a cup competition.

“We know what we’re up against now. They’re a good side. They look to be in a rich vein of form. It will be a tough game.

“But there’s always some good cup shocks along the way and we’ve created a few of those in our past history. Maybe the next one is on Sunday.”

