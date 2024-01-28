Welcome to our live coverage of Halifax Panthers’ opening 1895 Cup Group 4 game against Oldham from Boundary Park.

1895 Cup: Oldham v Halifax Panthers LIVE
We’ll bring you all the major updates from the game as the Panthers start their defence of the trophy which they won at Wembley in August last year. We will also have a match report and and reaction from head coach Liam Finn on the Courier website.
Final Hooter
The hooter sounds and Oldham on for a famous victory. It finishes 24-20. Stay with us for a match report and reaction from Liam Finn.
TRRRRYYY
Wait a minute!!! Tibbs is over and it's given!! And Jouffret nails a quick conversion! Is there time for another?
24-20
Less than five minutes left. Two scores needed for Fax. That try from Crooks needed to stand.
24-14
TRR - NOOOOOOO!
Crooks thinks he's over! The away fans do too! But a penalty has been given against Fax! That was the moment!
24-14
Fax seem to be making progress but Ben Tibbs is dragged into touch.
24-14
We have got about ten minutes left. Fax are twn points points. What have they got left against this strong Oldham side?
24-14
Ohhhh
Big, big moment. Keyes breaks the line and finds Kavanagh but he drops the ball! If he keeps it, that's a try.
24-14
Final quarter
We're into the final 20 minutes here. Fax on the back foot.
24-14
Conversion
Ellis adds the extras.
24-14
Try
It all started with Keyes giving away possession by kicking the ball out on the full. Turner powered over from close range.