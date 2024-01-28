News you can trust since 1853
Welcome to our live coverage of Halifax Panthers’ opening 1895 Cup Group 4 game against Oldham from Boundary Park.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 28th Jan 2024, 14:24 GMT
We’ll bring you all the major updates from the game as the Panthers start their defence of the trophy which they won at Wembley in August last year. We will also have a match report and and reaction from head coach Liam Finn on the Courier website.

16:38 GMT

Final Hooter

The hooter sounds and Oldham on for a famous victory. It finishes 24-20. Stay with us for a match report and reaction from Liam Finn.

16:34 GMT

TRRRRYYY

Wait a minute!!! Tibbs is over and it's given!! And Jouffret nails a quick conversion! Is there time for another?

24-20

16:31 GMT

76

Less than five minutes left. Two scores needed for Fax. That try from Crooks needed to stand.

24-14

16:30 GMT

TRR - NOOOOOOO!

Crooks thinks he's over! The away fans do too! But a penalty has been given against Fax! That was the moment!

24-14

16:26 GMT

71

Fax seem to be making progress but Ben Tibbs is dragged into touch.

24-14

16:25 GMT

70

We have got about ten minutes left. Fax are twn points points. What have they got left against this strong Oldham side?

24-14

16:22 GMT

Ohhhh

Big, big moment. Keyes breaks the line and finds Kavanagh but he drops the ball! If he keeps it, that's a try.

24-14

16:17 GMT

Final quarter

We're into the final 20 minutes here. Fax on the back foot.

24-14

16:15 GMT

Conversion

Ellis adds the extras.

24-14

16:14 GMT

Try

It all started with Keyes giving away possession by kicking the ball out on the full. Turner powered over from close range.

