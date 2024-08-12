Fax made it three Championship wins on the bounce after scoring 20 unanswered second half points after Barrow had got back to within two points at the break after finding themselves 14-0 down.

On a baking hot day in West Yorkshire, the vast majority of the 1,421 crowd cheered two tries from Ben Tibbs as well as efforts from James Saltonstall, James Woodburn-Hall, Joe Keyes, Ben Kavanagh and Charlie Graham.

See if you can spot anyone you know who attended the game in this great photo gallery by Simon Hall.

