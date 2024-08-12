19 photos of Fax fans enjoying the sunshine - and another win - at The Shay.19 photos of Fax fans enjoying the sunshine - and another win - at The Shay.
19 photos of Fax fans enjoying the sunshine - and another win - at The Shay.

19 of our finest fans photos as Halifax Panthers shone in the Shay sunshine against Barrow Raiders

By Adam Cheshire
Published 12th Aug 2024, 19:00 GMT
Over 1,400 fans enjoyed the super sunshine at The Shay on Sunday as Halifax Panthers stormed to a 38-12 victory over Barrow Raiders - see if you can spot anyone you know in our special photo gallery.

Fax made it three Championship wins on the bounce after scoring 20 unanswered second half points after Barrow had got back to within two points at the break after finding themselves 14-0 down.

On a baking hot day in West Yorkshire, the vast majority of the 1,421 crowd cheered two tries from Ben Tibbs as well as efforts from James Saltonstall, James Woodburn-Hall, Joe Keyes, Ben Kavanagh and Charlie Graham.

See if you can spot anyone you know who attended the game in this great photo gallery by Simon Hall.

15 photos as Halifax Panthers beat Barrow Raiders

Fax fans on their way into The Shay for the Championship game with Barrow Raiders.

1. Fax fans in the sun

Fax fans on their way into The Shay for the Championship game with Barrow Raiders. Photo: Simon Hall

Photo Sales
Fans on their way into the ground.

2. Fax fans in the sun

Fans on their way into the ground. Photo: Simon Hall

Photo Sales
It was a red hot day in Halifax.

3. Fax fans in the sun

It was a red hot day in Halifax. Photo: Simon Hall

Photo Sales
Fans on their way to the ground for the Barrow game.

4. Fax fans in the sun

Fans on their way to the ground for the Barrow game. Photo: Simon Hall

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Halifax PanthersBarrow RaidersWest Yorkshire
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice