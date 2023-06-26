News you can trust since 1853
21 photos of fans enjoying the action as Halifax Panthers defeat Barrow Raiders on a sunny Sunday afternoon at The Shay

Halifax Panthers delighted their fans with a winning return to action at The Shay on a sunny Sunday afternoon.
By Dominic Brown
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST

The Panthers, playing their first home league match since May 14, came from behind to defeat Barrow Raiders 48-20 and maintain their place in the top six as the battle for the play-off spots continues.

Here is a selection of photos from yesterday’s match, courtesy of Simon Hall.

Four-try Lachlan Walmsley helps Halifax Panthers to big win over Barrow Raiders

1. Fans' day out

Fans enjoying Halifax Panthers' victory over Barrow at The Shay on Sunday afternoon Photo: Simon Hall

2. Fans' day out

Fans enjoying Halifax Panthers' victory over Barrow at The Shay on Sunday afternoon Photo: Simon Hall

3. Crowd

Fans enjoying Halifax Panthers' victory over Barrow at The Shay on Sunday afternoon Photo: Simon Hall

4. Match action

Halifax Panthers defeated Barrow 48-20 at The Shay on Sunday afternoon Photo: Simon Hall

