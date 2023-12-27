25 photos from Halifax Panthers' Christmas Eve clash with Bradford Bulls as the West Yorkshire rivals battled the wind and rain at Odsal
Halifax Panthers and Bradford Bulls battled each other – and the Christmas Eve weather – in a festive friendly at Odsal.
By Dominic Brown
Published 27th Dec 2023, 12:29 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 12:30 GMT
In challenging conditions on Sunday afternoon as the wind and rain swirled around the stadium, the Bulls emerged victorious, winning 24-16.
Here are 25 photos from the match as the West Yorkshire rivals stepped up their pre-season preparations. All photos by Simon Hall.
Fax are next in action against Keighley Cougars on Sunday, January 21 before beginning their defence of the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup against Oldham RLFC the following weekend.
