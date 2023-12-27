News you can trust since 1853
Halifax Panthers took on Bradford Bulls in a festive friendly at Odsal on Christmas Eve
25 photos from Halifax Panthers' Christmas Eve clash with Bradford Bulls as the West Yorkshire rivals battled the wind and rain at Odsal

Halifax Panthers and Bradford Bulls battled each other – and the Christmas Eve weather – in a festive friendly at Odsal.
By Dominic Brown
Published 27th Dec 2023, 12:29 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 12:30 GMT

In challenging conditions on Sunday afternoon as the wind and rain swirled around the stadium, the Bulls emerged victorious, winning 24-16.

Here are 25 photos from the match as the West Yorkshire rivals stepped up their pre-season preparations. All photos by Simon Hall.

Fax are next in action against Keighley Cougars on Sunday, January 21 before beginning their defence of the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup against Oldham RLFC the following weekend.

The Panthers players were all smiles ahead of kick-off

1. Festive friendly

The Panthers players were all smiles ahead of kick-off Photo: Simon Hall

Fax players making their way onto the pitch ahead of the Christmas Eve clash with Bradford Bulls

2. Festive friendly

Fax players making their way onto the pitch ahead of the Christmas Eve clash with Bradford Bulls Photo: Simon Hall

Fax line-up before taking on Bradford Bulls at Odsal on Christmas Eve

3. Festive friendly

Fax line-up before taking on Bradford Bulls at Odsal on Christmas Eve Photo: Simon Hall

Halifax Panthers coach Liam Finn, left, in discussion with his team

4. Festive friendly

Halifax Panthers coach Liam Finn, left, in discussion with his team Photo: Simon Hall

