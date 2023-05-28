25 photos from the Summer Bash as Halifax Panthers faced Batley Bulldogs in York
Halifax Panthers faced off against Batley Bulldogs in a West Yorkshire derby on day two of the Championship’s Summer Bash in York.
By Dominic Brown
Published 28th May 2023, 19:28 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 19:28 BST
In a tight match, the Bulldogs came from behind to defeat the Panthers and move ahead of Halifax in the league table as the battle for the play-off spots intensifies.
Here is a selection of photos from this afternoon’s match from Simon Hall.
