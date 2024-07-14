Fev’s victory is the first time they have secured back-to-back Championship wins since May and head coach James Ford believes his side are “turning a corner.”

Converted first half tries from the in-form Brad Day and Connor Barley, along with a penalty from Ben Reynolds, gave Rovers a 14-0 half-time lead and although Ben Kavanagh responded for Fax right at the start of the second period, the visitors held on for their eighth win of the season.

The first half, simply, display gave Fax too much to do.

Speaking to the Halifax Courier after the game, Finn said: “Disappointed. Keep starting games like we keep starting games you get what you deserve. In the first we gave ourselves too much to do. You can blame every man and his dog, it’s down to you.

“We didn’t start with enough intent. I wouldn’t accuse anyone of not trying but you could see from the start of the second half that there was visibly more intent in how we went about it.

“There was more energy and more effort. If we can do it at the start of the second half, I am pretty sure we can do it at the start of the first.

“It’s not the first time we have done it. I have lost count of the number of times we have dipped our toe in at the start and had to chase the game.

“Sometimes you can have a good crack at it, sometimes you haven’t got the energy to do it, which is why it’s logical to invest your energy in the first half and not the second.”

The game was the first at The Shay in over a month following improvement works to the pitch, with 1,760 seeing the homecoming.

In a message to the fans, Finn said:

“Apologies. You are as frustrated as I am.”

Finn’s counterpart, Ford, admitted he was “pleased” with the result, as Rovers secured consecutive wins after a five-game losing streak.

He told the Wakefield Express and Pontefract and Castleford Express:

“I am pleased to pick up the points but most specifically I am pleased with the players’ response. We spoke about our mentality and value in defence more. We have seen the side improve in the last couple of weeks.

“Halifax have got some really good individuals. The game got a little bit loose last week against Whitehaven but I actually felt we defended better today. I thought we defended superbly and that’s what I was pleased with.

“Over the last couple of months we have just been challenged by ridiculous things so I am really pleased with how the boys are sticking to it. The boys are facing those challenges and I feel like we are turning a corner.”

