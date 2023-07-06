The Panthers’ yo-yo season continued with the 28-18 defeat at York Knights last weekend, leaving them just three points ahead of London Broncos in the final play-off spot, having won nine of their 17 Championship games.

“We’re in a tough spot at the moment, as you can imagine, when you’re not winning and you’re expected to win,” Grix revealed. “It’s disappointing and it does rattle you a bit, your confidence. We have a few things to contend with but it’s sleeves up, heels in the ground and onto the next one.

“But it doesn’t get any tougher than Batley away. They are one of the better teams in the competition and, obviously, league position will tell you that but also their spirit and form is really good at the minute.”

He added: “We will have to be good. We have got all we need to turn it around and get the job done and it needs to start this week. It’s a tough old spot to be in at the moment but sport just goes this way sometimes.

“You can’t put your finger on it at times. We have got a tough old league at Championship and we haven’t been on it at times this year and we have paid the price in a comp that has been as close as it has been for a very long time.”

Including this weekend’s fixture at Batley, Fax play three of the top four teams within their next four league games, as well as competing in the important 1895 Cup semi final at London Broncos.

Asked whether this was the pivotal point of the season for his boys coming up, Grix replied:

“For me it is just about the next game. We don’t need to start looking too far ahead, we just need to concentrate on this one at the moment.