BBC Sport to televise Siddal's Betfred Challenge Cup clash at Hunslet
BBC Sport will be showing live coverage of Siddal's Betfred Challenge Cup third round tie at Hunslet next week.
The game on Sunday, February 13, is all-West Yorkshire tie between League One side Hunslet and their National Conference League counterparts Siddal.
The tie will kick-off at 1pm at the South Leeds Stadium, and will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.
Siddal have twice surprised professional opposition in the third round of the competition; at Doncaster in 2010, and against Newcastle Thunder in 2016.
They beat Great Britain Police at home and won at Pilkington Recs in the second round last week to set-up the mouth-watering game at Hunslet.
The winners of the tie will visit the victors of the all-League One clash between Swinton Lions and North Wales Crusaders in the fourth round at the end of the month.