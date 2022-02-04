Betfred Challenge Cup. Picture: Teri Pengilley/SWpix.com

The game on Sunday, February 13, is all-West Yorkshire tie between League One side Hunslet and their National Conference League counterparts Siddal.

The tie will kick-off at 1pm at the South Leeds Stadium, and will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

Siddal have twice surprised professional opposition in the third round of the competition; at Doncaster in 2010, and against Newcastle Thunder in 2016.

They beat Great Britain Police at home and won at Pilkington Recs in the second round last week to set-up the mouth-watering game at Hunslet.