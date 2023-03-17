News you can trust since 1853
​Boss proud after Westgate Common go close to Challenge Cup upset

​Westgate Common boss Matt Bramald spoke of his pride after his team pushed Impact Performance National Conference League opponents Hunslet all the way in the third round of the Betfred Challenge Cup.

By Mark Berry
Published 17th Mar 2023, 13:23 GMT- 1 min read

​The Yorkshire Men’s League outfit performed minor miracles to get their pitch playable in frozen conditions and then stunned their opponents, who scraped home 15-12.

Westgate went in front four minutes before the break when Nathan Smith darted over, Lewis Heckford converting.

Hunslet opened their account with Elliot Morgan’s try four minutes after the restart and Andy Hullock added the conversion.

Action from Westgate Common's Challenge Cup clash with Hunslet ARLFC. Picture Scott Merrylees
But Common refused to buckle and they edged ahead through Heckford’s penalty on 64 minutes, with a real upset on the cards.

Hullock, however, levelled matters with a penalty six minutes from time and Matty Scott then crossed the whitewash, Craig McShane converting.

Jack McShane extended Hunslet’s lead with a field goal but Westgate had the final say when Ryan Chalkley went over in the corner.

Bramald said: “We were beaten on the scoreboard but it was a moral victory for us and the Yorkshire Men’s League. It was telling how much Hunslet celebrated their try four minutes from time.

Action from Westgate Common's Challenge Cup clash with Hunslet ARLFC. Picture Scott Merrylees
"I’ve been involved in rugby league for 40 years and, despite the result, I’ve never had a prouder moment than this.”

See this week’s Wakefield Express for a Westgate Common v Hunslet picture special

