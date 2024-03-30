Fax, who began the league season with a win in their opening match against head coach Liam Finn’s former club Dewsbury Rams, were in contention at half-time as tries from Matty Gee and James Woodburn-Hall saw them go in at the break 12-10 behind.
But 17 unanswered points in the second half saw the Bulls claim a comfortable 29-10 win.
Jayden Myers, Mitch Souter, Max Wood and Zac Fulton all crossed for tries for Bradford, with Jordan Lilley adding 13 points from the boot.
Here is a selection of photos from the Easter weekend clash, courtesy of Simon Hall.
