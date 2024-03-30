Bradford Bulls 29-10 Halifax Panthers: Strong second half from Odsal side ends Fax's winning start to the Championship season

Halifax Panthers slipped to their first Championship defeat of the season as Bradford Bulls took the spoils in the Good Friday derby.
By Dominic Brown
Published 30th Mar 2024, 13:52 GMT
Updated 30th Mar 2024, 14:36 GMT

Fax, who began the league season with a win in their opening match against head coach Liam Finn’s former club Dewsbury Rams, were in contention at half-time as tries from Matty Gee and James Woodburn-Hall saw them go in at the break 12-10 behind.

But 17 unanswered points in the second half saw the Bulls claim a comfortable 29-10 win.

Jayden Myers, Mitch Souter, Max Wood and Zac Fulton all crossed for tries for Bradford, with Jordan Lilley adding 13 points from the boot.

Here is a selection of photos from the Easter weekend clash, courtesy of Simon Hall.

Match action from Bradford Bulls v Halifax Panthers on Good Friday

1. Easter derby

Match action from Bradford Bulls v Halifax Panthers on Good Friday Photo: Simon Hall

Match action from Bradford Bulls v Halifax Panthers on Good Friday

2. Easter derby

Match action from Bradford Bulls v Halifax Panthers on Good Friday Photo: Simon Hall

Match action from Bradford Bulls v Halifax Panthers on Good Friday

3. Easter derby

Match action from Bradford Bulls v Halifax Panthers on Good Friday Photo: Simon Hall

Match action from Bradford Bulls v Halifax Panthers on Good Friday

4. Easter derby

Match action from Bradford Bulls v Halifax Panthers on Good Friday Photo: Simon Hall

