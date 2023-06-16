The Bulls secured a narrow 26-22 league win at The Shay on Easter Monday but Grix’s men responded emphatically 12 days later, 26-0, at the same venue, to progress in the Challenge Cup.

“That league game still hurts,” Grix said. “They all hurt. But I do feel if we had played anywhere near our potential in that game then it would have been a different story. We invited them into it with some poor rugby on the night.

“It’s a derby game. Form doesn’t entirely go out of the window but it doesn’t count for as much this week. It’s one apiece so far. We have to give a good performance this week, on a small field.

Halifax Panthers’ head coach Simon Grix has admitted that Bradford Bulls’ Championship victory over his side earlier in the season ‘still hurts’ ahead of the trilogy match at Odsal on Sunday, June 18 (kick off 3pm). (Photo credit: Simon Hall)

“There are lots of things to look forward to. It is a good challenge for us and it is an important game on the calendar for all of our fans.

“Our fans have been brilliant the last couple of years and I think they have been better than ever in terms of following us home and away and supporting the lads this year.